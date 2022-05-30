France's Minister Colonna In Kyiv To Discuss Paris Support To Ukraine With Zelenskyy

As the ravaging war in Ukraine has entered its fourth month, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna arrived in the war-torn country on Sunday as she is scheduled to meet embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv today. During her meeting with Zelenskyy, she will express France's solidarity with Ukraine and to offer more assistance to Ukrainians. The visit comes as some diplomats and political observers have criticised Colonna's visit to Ukraine, claiming that France is not doing enough to back Ukraine in its struggle against Russia, as per Nikkei Asia report.

Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to offer more arms to Ukraine. Earlier in the month of May during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron emphasised Paris' commitment to responding to Kyiv's demands, including defence equipment, humanitarian help, economic and financial support, fuel, and backing for justice. Further, the French President promised his Ukrainian counterpart that he would increase weapons deliveries "in the coming days," according to a statement released by the Elysee Palace.

France's military aid to Ukraine

In April, the French President had also promised to enhance the delivery of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Macron had declared that he intends to boost the quantity of equipment given to the occupied territory. According to BFMTV, Zelenskyy thanked him for delivering 615 tonnes of commodities to Ukraine, which comprises medical equipment, hospital generators, food assistance, and emergency vehicles. France and other allies have supplied hundreds of long-range artillery shells to Ukraine to help it in its struggle against the invader. The cutting-edge Caesar canons from Paris have also been shipped to Ukraine.

Furthermore, on May 25, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had spoken with Colonna. Kuleba praised France's "steadfast" assistance for his crisis-torn country. He even added that both presidents have agreed on the necessity to increase sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo.

Both the ministers discussed the position of Ukraine as it prepares to join the European Union during their conversation. Previously, President Macron had stated that Ukraine's candidacy for EU membership will be considered and debated at the June conference. Kuleba had also expressed his eagerness to welcome Colonna to Ukraine.

(Image: AP)