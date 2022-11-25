Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' Played On Kyiv's Streets After Russian Strikes Knock Out Power

Russia’s missile strikes which damaged Ukraine’s critical infrastructure left 70% of Kyiv in complete darkness. However, Russia could take the power down but the spirit of Ukrainians still remains strong. On Thursday, a video went viral where American Singer Frank Sinatra’s famous song -- ‘My way’ -- is seen being played on the streets of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, which was filled with darkness.

The melodies of Sinatra’s masterpiece went on as the Ukrainians kept on walking on the street with their heads held high. Ukraine's Ministry of Defence took to Twitter to share the beautiful video. The tweet reads, “Frank Sinatra's My Way is being played on the dark streets of Kyiv. Despite Russian shelling, despite the darkness and cold, Ukrainians will win. We will forge our own path.”

Frank Sinatra's My Way is being played on the dark streets of Kyiv.

Despite russian shelling, despite the darkness and cold, Ukrainians will win. We will forge our own path. pic.twitter.com/uarK9u00dP — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 23, 2022

On Thursday, around 70% of the Ukrainian capital woke up without power because the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities caused power cuts and impacted the water supply across the capital. The matter became worse since the winter is setting in across the country, with temperatures reaching 0 degrees. On, Wednesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky attended a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting calling the Russian strikes “energy terror”.

'This is an obvious crime against humanity': Zelenskyy on Russia’s constant attacks

At the UNSC meeting, the Ukrainian President talked about the current energy crisis in the country. He said, “When the temperature is below zero outside and millions of people are left without electricity and water as a result of a Russian missile hitting an energy facility," adding, “This is an obvious crime against humanity.” The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomson Greenfield claimed that Russia will try to “freeze the country into submission.” Accusing Putin of “weaponising winter”, Greenfield said, “He (Putin) decided that if he can not cease Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze the country into submission.”