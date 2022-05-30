Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | French Foreign Minister Visits Ukraine's Bucha; To Hold Talks With Zelenskyy Later

Catherine Colonna, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, visited Bucha on May 30. She arrived in Ukraine to assert Paris' support for Kyiv.

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna visited Ukraine's Bucha on Monday, May 30. She arrived in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on the same day to demonstrate France's solidarity and support for the war-hit country.

Ukraine has accused Russian troops of committing genocide in Bucha, an allegation that has been repeatedly denied by the Kremlin. Colonna's visit to Bucha was announced by Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration,  on Facebook. 

During her visit, Colonna will pay tribute to victims of the war in Ukraine. She will also hand over fire trucks and ambulances to Ukrainian authorities, according to the statement released by the French government. Catherine Colonna arrived in Kyiv on May 30 and she is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The French minister will also hold a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. During the meeting, both sides will discuss France's support for Ukraine in various spheres and discuss the blockade of grain and oilseed exports from Ukraine, which has raised concerns about the possibility of a global food crisis. The two leaders will discuss the measures that need to be taken to address the issue of the grain export blockade.  

"Through this trip, the Minister wishes to demonstrate France's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and its full determination to strengthen its support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, both in humanitarian and financial terms and in the supply of defense equipment," the French Foreign Ministry announced in a statement. 

Earlier on May 25, Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, held a telephonic conversation with Dmytro Kuleba. During the telephonic conversation, Colonna reiterated France's full support to Ukraine as it continues to fight Russian forces. The two ministers also talked about the conversation held between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, particularly in terms of providing military equipment.

The two leaders also discussed resuming the export of cereal and oilseed. Earlier on May 17, Zelenskyy held a telephonic conversation with Macron and discussed hostilities in Ukraine, Ukraine's application status for membership in EU. Zelenskyy also raised the issue of fuel supply to Ukraine. Apart from these, the two leaders discussed defence support and possible ways to export Ukrainian agricultural products.

