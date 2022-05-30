French Journalist Killed During Russia Shelling In Ukraine; Macron Mourns Death

A French journalist has been killed in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. The tragic news was informed by the Governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai on Facebook. He said that the French journalist named Frederick Leclerc-Imhoff died during Russian shelling. French President Emmanuel Macron has also confirmed the death of the journalist and offered condolences to his loved ones.

The death of the French journalist comes amid the Russia-Ukraine war which continues for more than 90 days. In the Facebook post, Serhiy Haidai offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased journalist. He said that the evacuation has been stopped after Russians fired at a vehicle that was heading to evacuate people. He accused Russian forces of shelling the car because of which the French journalist covering the evacuation was killed.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, condemned the killing of a French journalist. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he said that the Russian armed forces shelled a vehicle that was due to evacuate civilians near Severodonetsk. Nikolenko added that the French journalist who was covering the evacuation operation had been killed and stressed that Russia's crimes against media personnel continue to increase in Ukraine.

"Today our armored evacuation transport went to pick up 10 people from the area and came under enemy shelling. Shredded shells pierced the armor of the car, fatal neck wound received by accredited French journalist doing evacuation material, patrol officer rescued by helmet," Serhiy Haidai said in the post on Facebook.

Russian army shells a vehicle which was supposed to evacuate civilians from the war zone near Severodonetsk. A French journalist covering the mission has been killed. We strongly condemn this killing. The list of Russian crimes against media workers in Ukraine keeps expanding. — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) May 30, 2022

French President announces Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff 'fatally shot'

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron in a statement on Twitter announced that Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was "fatally shot" in Ukraine. In a Twitter post, Macron said that the French journalist was reporting in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. He tweeted, "Journalist, Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. On board a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot." He offered condolences to family, relatives and colleagues of Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff. Emmanuel Macron further added, "To those who carry out the difficult mission of informing in theaters of operations, I would like to reiterate France's unconditional support."