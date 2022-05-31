French Journalist Shot And Killed In Ukraine's Luhansk; Zelenksyy Mourns Death

French journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was ‘fatally shot’ and killed in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on May 30 as the Moscow-Kyiv war entered day 97. Macron said that the journalist, who worked for BFM TV, was in Ukraine to show the “reality of war” and was on board a humanitarian bus alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs. However, Leclerc-Imhoff was killed on Monday as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate with no signs of a ceasefire.

“I share the grief of the family, friends and colleagues of Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, to whom I send my condolences. To those who carry out the difficult mission of providing information in theatres of operation, I want to reiterate France's unconditional support,” Macron said on Twitter.

Following Macron’s statement on Twitter, BFM TV said that Leclerc-Imhoff was one of their journalists. On air, the channel reportedly said that the journalist was 32 years old and was working with them for six years. The head of LIhanks region military administration, Serhiy Hayday said late Monday that the French journalist was being evacuated with others when the vehicle that they were all travelling in, was hit.

According to CNN, Hayday said, “I don't know whether it was an air bomb or a large shell which pierced the armoured glass with a fragment and the French journalist died. And he was in a helmet and in a bulletproof vest, but a piece hit him in the neck”.

Zelenskyy condoles French Journalist’s death

In the nightly daily address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy on Monday condoled Leclerc-Imhoff’s death and said, “Today in the Luhansk region, the occupiers disrupted the evacuation from the areas of hostilities by firing at a car following the locals. French journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed by the shelling. He worked for the French TV channel BFM TV.”

Ukrainian President also said, “A little over a month ago, I gave an interview to this particular TV channel. This was my first interview with the French media during a full-scale war. My sincere condolences to Frédéric's colleagues and family.”

“He became the 32nd media representative killed after February 24,” he added.

Image: AP