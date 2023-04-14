French Politician Marine Le Pen Says If Russia Wins The War, It Would Be A Disaster

French politician and the leader National Rally party, Marine Le Pen said that Moscow's victory in the war would be a “disaster” and Ukraine’s victory in the war would mean the commencement of WWIII. The far-right politician made it clear that the best way out of the war would be an initiation of immediate negotiation between the two parties. The daughter of the French populist leader Jean-Marie Le Pen made these explosive remarks during an interview with the French news outlet El Pais. In the interview, the French politician also touched upon the ongoing nationwide protest in France over the problematic pension reforms. The Macron government’s decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years has sparked anger in the nation, leading to violent demonstrations across the country.

“If Russia wins the war, it will be catastrophic because all countries with a territorial conflict will think that they can solve it with weapons,” Marine told El Pais on Thursday. “If Ukraine wins, it will mean that NATO has entered the war, because I am convinced that Ukraine, without the power of NATO, cannot militarily defeat Russia. And this means that World War III has been unleashed,” she added. In the past, the far-right leader was known for her close affinity with Russian President Vladimir Putin. When asked about these past associations with the Russian president, she asserted “You have the right to say it, but...I can’t let that be said about me.” Marine’s past links with Moscow became crucial since, back in 2014, her party received a lone of whopping 9 million euros from the Russian bank.

However, in the interview, the French politician made it clear that she is in favour of sending defensive weapons to Ukraine in the war. But she asserted that it is not wise to send offensive weapons to the conflict-stricken country. "If we continue to slowly deliver weapons to Ukraine, as we are doing now, then we are facing a new Hundred Years’ War, which, considering the human losses, is a terrible drama,” she told the Spanish news outlet. When asked about how the raging war can be stopped, she made it clear that she was not here to give a proposed peace plan. “I’m not going to give you a peace plan right here, on a coffee table,” she quipped. Although Marine insisted that initiation of negotiation between the two parties can be a solid start in this endeavour.

Le Pen on the ongoing protests

The French politician also talked about the nationwide protest, the country is currently engulfed in. The ongoing protests have enhanced the chances of the election victory for the leader of the National Rally Party. Earlier this month, her party was one of the opposition parties that initiated the no-confidence motion against the Macron administration. “We are reaping what we have sown,” the 54-year-old politician asserted. “During the presidential campaign, we planted an extremely serious, detailed project in which we anticipated problems that a year later turned out to be true. Based on this credit, and at the same time thanks to our respect for the functioning of the institutions, we have increasingly managed to earn the trust of the French people,” she added.

The French leader talked about how her party managed to win the hearts of the French population. “In just a few years, we have gone from being the most-hated party in France to the most-beloved party in France,” Marine asserted. “We consider the nation to be the political heart of our project,” she added. Marine’s National Rally party is considered one of Europe’s largest far-right parties.