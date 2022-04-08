In a key development, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday informed that the war between Russia and Ukraine "will not end anytime soon." According to Macron, the situation in Donbass will be "very difficult" in the coming days and weeks, TASS reported citing RTL radio station. The statement of the French President comes as the Russian military offensive against Ukraine continues for the second consecutive month.

Speaking to RTL radio station, Emmanuel Macron noted that he does not expect Russia to make diplomatic concessions in the coming weeks and insisted that it will not happen until mid-May. Macron further stressed that the hostilities taking place daily in Ukraine will make "tomorrow harder." Furthermore, the French President mentioned that peace in Europe "will not exist if they don't think about tomorrow." Emphasizing the contribution of France towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, Macron stated that France, along with Turkey, Greece and the United Nations, is working to have humanitarian operations in Mariupol and Dnipro.

French President Emmanuel Macron also stated that France is willing to be a security guarantor for Ukraine, as per the TASS report. According to the French president, Russia and Ukraine will be able to achieve a ceasefire at some point in time after which the world shall have to ensure peace. Moreover, Macron underlined that he is willing to hold negotiations with Russian counterpart Zelenskyy irrespective of their results as it would help France in "retaining its status of a negotiator."

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks security guarantees

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on 7 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy stressed that Kyiv requires security guarantees from countries like the US, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, France, Germany and Poland. Zelenskyy also invited India to be a security guarantor, describing it as a "very powerful state" in the world. However, he also acknowledged that the Indian government has to do a tough balancing act. Zelenskyy made an offer to hold talks" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “I am ready to discuss any topic but I would like to do that with the President of the Russian Federation”.

Image: AP