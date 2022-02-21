French President Holds 'in-depth Talks' With Putin; Both Sides Express 'serious Concerns'

Amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the phone. During the call, Macron and Putin agreed to the resumption of work within the framework of the Normandy format and proposals made by Ukraine in recent days, according to the Elysee Palace readout.

The two leaders had an in-depth discussion of the development around Ukraine. Both sides expressed "serious concerns" due to the "quickly deteriorating situation" along the contact line in Donbas.

Trilateral contact group meeting in the 'next few hours'

Furthermore, Macron and Putin discussed "developments regarding long-term legal security guarantees for the Russian Federation," according to the Kremlin readout. Both sides highlighted the work that needs to be done to enable a meeting of the trilateral contact group to be held in the next few hours.

Macron and Putin reiterated "firm commitments" to carry out all actions needed to avoid escalation, reduce risks and preserve peace. According to the Elysee Palace readout, the two leaders stated the need to favour a "diplomatic solution to the current crisis and to do everything to achieve it."

"The diplomatic work should make it possible to progress on the basis of the latest exchanges by involving all the stakeholders (Europeans, allies, Russians and Ukrainians) in order to achieve, if the conditions are met, a meeting at the highest level in to define a new order of peace and security in Europe," Elysee Palace said in the readout.

Le Président @EmmanuelMacron s'est entretenu avec le Président Vladimir Poutine ce dimanche. Ils se sont accordés notamment sur la nécessité de privilégier une solution diplomatique à la crise actuelle et de tout faire pour y parvenir. Le communiqué :https://t.co/g8uNVzeYkW — Élysée (@Elysee) February 20, 2022

Russia wants US & NATO to accept demands of Moscow

During the call, the Russian President highlighted that the provocation was caused by the Ukrainian side. He claimed that the continuous efforts by NATO countries to flood Ukraine with sophisticated weapons and ammunition are encouraging Kyiv to pursue a military solution to the Donbas crisis.

Considering the current situation, Macron and Putin called for a diplomatic solution between the foreign ministers and political advisors to the leaders of the Normandy format countries. Putin stressed the need for the US and NATO to accept Russia’s security demands and to respond specifically.

The readout of the Kremlin stated that citizens in the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic are suffering and many have been compelled to flee to Russia to avoid the growing shelling.

According to the Kremlin readout, "It was emphasised once again that Kiev is only imitating a negotiating process and continuous to refuse to implement the Minsk agreements, as well as the agreements reached as part of the Normandy format."

Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron: developments in Ukraine, evacuation of LPR and DPR citizens https://t.co/P3fyDXs0Kf — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) February 20, 2022

Image: AP