French President Macron Calls For Fresh Sanctions Against Russia Over Bucha Slayings

In a key development, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for the imposition of fresh financial sanctions against Moscow, mentioning Russian oil and gas, Lefigaro reported citing FranceInter. Speaking to FranceInter, Macron called the visuals surfacing from Ukraine's city of Bucha "unbearable" and underlined that it demonstrated "very clear indications of war crimes." He further asserted that they will work with European partners, predominantly Germany for announcing a new set of monetary sanctions against the Kremlin. The statement of Macron comes at a time when the relentless military aggression at the behest of Russian leader Putin has transcended the first month and entered its 40th day.

While asserting that the Russian armed forces were present in Bucha, contrary to the latter's claims and the visuals surfacing from the region are "clear indications of war crimes," Macron expressed the readiness of France to provide assistance to Ukrainian authorities in conducting the investigation. He also noted that people responsible for the crimes need to respond to their actions. Taking to his official Twitter handle on April 3, French President Emmanuel Macron called images that emerged from Bucha "unbearable." He sought answers from Russian authorities for the war crimes committed by them in Bucha.

Taking to Twitter, the French President wrote, "The images reaching us from Boutcha, a liberated town near Kyiv, are unbearable. In the streets, hundreds of cowardly murdered civilians. My compassion for the victims, my solidarity with the Ukrainians. The Russian authorities will have to answer for these crimes."

Les images qui nous parviennent de Boutcha, ville libérée près de Kiev, sont insoutenables. Dans les rues, des centaines de civils lâchement assassinés. Ma compassion pour les victimes, ma solidarité avec les Ukrainiens. Les autorités russes devront répondre de ces crimes. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 3, 2022

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemns Russian aggression

Earlier on April 3, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also condemned the Russian actions in key Ukrainian towns, stating that Kremlin's forces had occupied them in recent weeks. He termed the actions of Russian armed forces in Ukraine, particularly in Bucha city "massive crimes." French Foreign Minister, in a statement, called on the International Criminal Court to ensure that these actions do not go unpunished and demanded that people responsible for the acts need to be brought to justice. Jean-Yves Le Drian further emphasized that the international community needs to continue with their economic sanctions against Russia in a bid to bring an end to the ongoing war.

The statement of French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian came after Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 3, took to his Twitter handle to reveal the tragedies caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Ukraine's Bucha. The visuals shared by Kuleba highlighted the scale of destruction witnessed by the people of Bucha and called on international community for providing military equipments to Ukraine. Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII. The only way to stop this: help Ukraine kick Russians out as soon as possible. Partners know our needs. Tanks, combat aircraft, heavy air defence systems. Provide them NOW."