French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned Moscow's proposal to open evacuation corridors from Ukraine to Russia, terming it 'moral and political hypocrisy.' "I don't know many Ukrainians who want to seek refuge in Russia. That's hypocrisy," Macron told French broadcaster LCI, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The French President also called on humanitarian actors to intervene in an attempt to achieve the full ceasefire along the Eastern European border. "We must strive hard to get people, especially women and children, out of the conflict area," he added.

As per reports, efforts to open up safe corridors for civilians to leave the conflict zones have failed miserably over the weekend. On Monday, however, the Russian Defense Ministry made a new push, stating that civilians will be permitted to leave Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy. However, the evacuation routes primarily led to Russia and its partner Belarus, prompting vehement condemnation from Ukraine and others.

Humanitarian corridors are not a viable solution: Emmanuel Macron

The French President insisted that humanitarian corridors were not a viable solution and that claims of Ukrainians would be safer in Russia were "unbearable." He also held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday. Macron then went on to address the problem publicly after the Russian task force said the decision on humanitarian corridors was taken at the French President's recommendation.

Russian authorities accused Ukraine of 'breaching the ceasefire'

French President Macron outlined that demands for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians were also discussed with the Russian President. As per media reports, Russia and Ukraine had twice agreed to a truce to allow people in Mariupol and Volnovakha to exit the war-torn cities, but the ceasefire was violated after Russia resumed firing again. However, Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of 'breaching the ceasefire.' According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries in the last ten days.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP