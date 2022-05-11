French President Macron Does Not Rule Out Ukraine Trip Amid War, But Visit Not Planned Yet

President Emmanuel Macron does not rule out a trip to Ukraine, but such a trip is not currently planned, according to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Anne-Claire Legendre, a spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry, made the announcement on May 11, according to BFMTV. According to Legendre, there are no useful elements that could trigger Macron's visit to Ukraine at this time.

The French Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said, "The situation has not changed, the president did not rule out a trip to Kyiv. At this stage, we believe that there are no useful elements that could initiate this visit."

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he would fly to Kyiv or any other city in Ukraine only if he believed it would help resolve the current conflict. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, had urged French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Ukraine to witness evidence that Russian soldiers had committed "genocide," a term Macron has avoided using.

It could take decades for Ukraine to join EU: President Macron

On May 9, France's president warned that it could take decades for Ukraine to join the European Union, and he recommended forming a new political organisation to bring together countries on the continent that share EU principles but are not members of the group.

Emmanuel Macron said, "we all know perfectly that the process of allowing (Ukraine) to join would take several years, in fact probably several decades."

After candidate status is granted, the EU membership process often takes years, and any single member-state has the power to veto not just the final accession agreement, but also the opening and closure of specific negotiation chapters. Since the beginning of the war on February 24, the 27 EU member states have been united in their support for Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion, imposing unprecedented economic penalties on Moscow. However, leaders are split on how quickly Brussels should admit Ukraine as a member and cut links with Moscow in the energy sector.

Ukraine now has just a "Association Agreement" with the EU, which aims to open Ukraine's markets and bring it closer to Europe. It comprises a comprehensive free trade agreement aimed at modernising Ukraine's economy. Eastern European countries are enthusiastic about moving Ukraine's membership application forward, but EU officials have warned that the process might take years due to the pending changes that must be completed before the war-torn country fits EU criteria.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP