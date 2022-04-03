Last Updated:

French President Macron Lambasts Russia Over War Crimes In Bucha; Calls It 'unbearable'

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Moscow for such bone-chilling war crimes in Ukraine's Bucha, and has sought an answer from the Russian authorities.

Days after the Russian troops pulled back from their advancement towards Kyiv to the southeast, dead civilians still lay scattered on the streets of Ukraine's Bucha. Earlier, Republic Media Network accessed horrifying visuals from the city, where several dead bodies of those killed in the war are seen lying on the streets. French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday condemned Moscow for such bone-chilling war crimes, and has sought an answer from the Russian authorities on the same. 

The French President tweeted, "The images that come to us from Bucha, a liberated city near Kyiv, are unbearable. On the streets, hundreds of civilians are cowardly murdered. My compassion goes out for the victims, my solidarity is with the Ukrainians. The Russian authorities will have to answer for these crimes."

Hours earlier, European Council President Charles Michel despised Russia for the horrendous devastation by Moscow's troops in the embattled nation. In a tweet, the EU Council President condemned the horrific killings of civilians in Bucha. He pressed world leaders to issue bolder sanctions against Moscow for committing such atrocities on civilians.

France derides Russia's ‘massive abuses’ in northwest of Kyiv

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday also lashed out at the horrifying war crimes committed against Kyiv's civilians by the invading Russian forces. Labelling the killings as the “massive abuses” by Russian forces”, Jean-Yves Le Drian said that France will work with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court to launch an investigation and hold accountable those responsible for what the Ukrainian Foreign Minister described as 'a massacre' in Ukraine. 

Mentioning the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, where the Ukrainian Army said that it dug mass graves of more than 300 civilians, the French Foreign Affairs Minister said that such abuses during the conflicts amount to "war crimes." 

