As the Russia Ukraine war enters day 41, France has now said that French President Emmanuel Macron is ready to mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv. On Tuesday, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said that the French President remains ready to mediate talks between the two sides despite rising tensions. However, he further informed me that no new conversations have been planned with Russian President Vladimir Putin yet.

According to a report by Russian news media Sputnik, Clement Beaune on Tuesday stated that Emmanuel Macron is still ready to act as an intermediary between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It added that the French President had made no plans to talk to Putin despite its readiness. The diplomat was cited by the Russian media as backing the communications channel to ‘remain open always’.

Macron condemns Bucha massacre, calls it unbearable

The report regarding Macron’s readiness to play the role of intermediary comes only hours after the French President called for the imposition of fresh financial sanctions against Moscow over the Bucha massacre incident. Speaking to FranceInter, Macron called the visuals surfacing from Ukraine's city of Bucha "unbearable" and underlined that it demonstrated "very clear indications of war crimes." He further asserted that they would work with European partners, predominantly Germany, for announcing a new set of monetary sanctions against the Kremlin.

While asserting that the Russian armed forces were present in Bucha, contrary to the latter's claims and the visuals surfacing from the region are "clear indications of war crimes," Macron expressed the readiness of France to provide assistance to Ukrainian authorities in conducting the investigation. He also noted that people responsible for the crimes need to respond to their actions. Taking to Twitter, the French President wrote, "The images reaching us from Boutcha, a liberated town near Kyiv, are unbearable. In the streets, hundreds of cowardly murdered civilians. My compassion for the victims, my solidarity with the Ukrainians. The Russian authorities will have to answer for these crimes."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemns Russian aggression

Earlier on April 3, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also condemned the Russian actions in key Ukrainian towns, stating that Kremlin's forces had occupied them in recent weeks. He termed the actions of Russian armed forces in Ukraine, particularly in Bucha city "massive crimes." French Foreign Minister, in a statement, called on the International Criminal Court to ensure that these actions do not go unpunished and demanded that people responsible for the acts need to be brought to justice.

Image: AP