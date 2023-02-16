From Arrest Of Azov Fighter To Imprisonment Of A Ukrainian, Russia Unleashes Wrath

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested an alleged member of the Ukrainian Azov Neo-Nazi regiment, who was accused of arriving in Russia under the guise of a refugee. According to the Russian news outlet Tass, the Ukrainian Azov fighters were outlawed in Russia. As per the reports, The alleged refugee was trying to legalize himself in Moscow. The news of the arrest came in the midst of reports that a Ukrainian national has been sentenced to 16 years in prison over espionage charges. The Russian FSB announced the arrest of the Azov officer in a press release.

"The Federal Security Service has foiled the unlawful activity in Rostov-on-Don of a Ukrainian citizen and a member of Ukraine’s Azov Neo-Nazi regiment terrorist group outlawed in Russia," the press release reads. "Even though the Azov was recognized as a terrorist group, the detainee who supported ultra-right Neo-Nazi views advocated the terror group’s interests among the youth in Rostov-on-Don," the FBS press office added in the statement. According to Tass, the security official revealed that the detainee joined the outlawed wing back in 2016 when he was in Ukraine. The press office also revealed that propaganda materials and Azov paraphernalia were also found at the residence of the detainee.

Ukrainian prisoned for 16 years over espionage charges

While the news of the arrest was simmering down, the Tula Regional Court in Russia, sentenced a Ukrainian national to 16 years in prison. Citing a report from the Russian news outlet Interfax, the Ukrainska Pravada revealed that the Ukrainian national was found guilty under the article on espionage. According to the Russian Judicial department, the Ukrainian will now face a prison sentence in a strict regime colony. While his name was not revealed, the Ukrainian national was arrested back in 2021. The Tula administration accused him of collecting information regarding a “state secret in Tula” and transferring it to a foreign state.