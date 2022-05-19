From Comedian To War-time Leader, Ukraine's Zelenskyy's Life Story Told In New Comic Book

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set a remarkable example of leadership as his troops continue to give tough fight to Russia under his command amid the ongoing war. To commemorate his "heroic" zeal and fervor to tackle the invasion, TidalComics launched a new graphic novel illustrating the life story of Zelenskyy. The 22-page glossy comic book gives the readers an overview of Zelenskyy's life, starting from when he essayed a role of the fictional President in a TV show to when he won the 2019 elections.

The illustrations were compiled by artist Pablo Martinena on the basis of the story written by Michael Frizell. Martinena has also drawn biographies on Nelson Mandela, David Beckham, and ex-US President Donald Trump.

Without prior experience in politics, Zelenskyy has proved himself to be the man of the hour when he refused to flee from Ukraine after the US offered him so. "I need ammunition, not a ride," he had said on February 28, two days after Russia began its invasion. Despite his inexperience, the actor-comedian-turned-president since the beginning donned a "battle-ready" stature and sported olive-green military fatigues leaving his usual, crisp blue and white suits, said Carli Pierson, a human rights lawyer, in her op-ed in USA Today. Soon after the first Russian missile fire on Ukraine, Zelenskyy posted a self-filmed video reaffirming his countrymen that he will not leave them behind, and since then he has

"What makes him tick?" was what triggered writer Frizell, to begin with, the biography at first. Take a look at the graphic novel published by US-based publisher Darren G. Davis here:

Zelenskyy launches donation campaign for Ukrainians

Meanwhile, the President of the war-ravaged nation, Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, launched UNITED24, a website to welcome charitable donations for Ukraine. The newly-launched initiative is a platform for "raising funds" for the restoration of the lives in the country destroyed in the Russian war. "Anyone in the world- in one click- can contribute to our victory," Zelenskyy said. The UNITED24 website and campaign allow contributors to donate money to the state's accounts by PayPal, cryptocurrency, credit card, as well as direct bank transfer.

As reported by CNN, the first auction under the auspices of the campaign will take place in June in London. The funds received through the website will directly be transferred to Ukraine's Central Bank from where they will be used by the government departments to meet the immediate requirements of people in the country.

(Image: AP/Unsplash (representative)