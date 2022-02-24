On Thursday, Russian troops launched their much-anticipated onslaught on Ukraine, ignoring international censure and sanctions while threatening other countries that any attempt to intervene would result in "consequences you have never seen." Earlier today, large explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa, as international leaders denounced the start of a Russian invasion that might result in mass casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government.

Russia wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet republics out of NATO, to stop deploying weaponry near Russian borders, and to withdraw the military from Eastern Europe. Ukraine, on the other hand, aspires to join NATO, which has been met with opposition from Russia. If Ukraine is permitted to join NATO, Russia believes the organisation would march closer to its borders.

If Ukraine joins NATO, it will be entitled for assistance from the alliance's members in the event of an external invasion. As a result, Russia believes that if Ukraine joins NATO, it will strive to reclaim Crimea. Hence, Russia demands that the West remain out of Ukraine, as Putin seeks to re-establish Moscow's dominance in the post-Soviet sphere. In addition, following the disintegration of the Soviet Union, Russia lost control over 14 former republics, including Ukraine.

Putin sees this as unfortunate because the two countries once shared a "historical and spiritual area." The Russian President demands assurances from the West and Ukraine that Russia will not join and that Ukraine will demilitarise and become a neutral country.

Here are the focus points of the Russia Ukraine war:

Weeks of intense diplomacy and Western sanctions against Russia failed to deter Putin, who had amassed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along Ukraine's borders. Russia has requested that NATO's eastward expansion be halted and that Ukraine's membership in the US-led military alliance be rejected.

The shelling had increased since Monday, when Putin declared two separatist regions independent and ordered the deployment of "peacekeepers," a move that the West interpreted as the commencement of an invasion. Western countries and Japan have retaliated by imposing restrictions on Russian banks and persons. Separatists appealed to Moscow on Wednesday for assistance in stopping purported Ukrainian aggression, which the US condemned as Russian propaganda.

As it looked that Russia was poised to attack, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional speech to the country, warning that the conflict would be a major calamity. "If they try to take our country away from us, our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves," he warned.

Putin announced on Thursday morning that he had authorised military action to defend Russia against threats originating in Ukraine. Russian missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards, according to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, with explosions reported in many cities. Moreover, Zelenskyy has declared Martial law in the country.

According to Ukrainian media, missiles hit military command centres in Kyiv and Kharkiv in the northeast, while Russian troops landed in the southern port cities of Odesa and Mariupol. Russia's defence ministry said it had destroyed military installations and weakened Ukraine's air defences. Ukraine has restricted its airspace to civilian flights due to a high danger of safety, and Russia has halted domestic flights near its Ukrainian border until March 2.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, said Putin has started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and that peaceful cities are under attack. Further, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack and said NATO allies would meet to tackle the consequences.

UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia in the name of humanity to step back from what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation but with an impact we cannot even foresee.

Image: AP