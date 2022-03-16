The brutal Russia-Ukraine war has now stepped into its 21st day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterating calls for peace. The all-out war has so far claimed the lives of thousands and damaged infrastructure worth billions. As the days pass, the Russian shelling of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv appeared to be more systematic while reports of invaders moving closer towards the centre emerged. Meanwhile, delegates from Russia and Ukraine engaged in six rounds of diplomatic talks with no massive breakthrough towards concrete resolution.

Noting the harrowing atrocities on the people of Ukraine, the West including European Union have escalated sanctions against Moscow. Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive director Kristalina Georgieva warned such extraordinary penalties could levy a "ripple effect" on the global economy. "The consequences of Russia’s war on Ukraine have already shaken not just those nations but also the region and the world, and point to the importance of a global safety net and regional arrangements in place to buffer economies," she asserted, adding that the sanctions imposed on Moscow will surely lead to a recession in Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war: All key developments on Day 21:

1. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict on the Russia vs Ukraine case is to be declared late on Wednesday. The hearing comes over Ukraine's charge that Russia falsely justified its invasion by accusations of genocide. The case was filed by Kyiv shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 demanding that the tribunal order an end to the offensive.

PRESS RELEASE: the #ICJ will deliver its Order in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (#Ukraine v. #Russia) this Wednesday, 16 March, at 4 p.m. (The Hague) https://t.co/RmzeTuRbre pic.twitter.com/GKG93WTDAK — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) March 14, 2022

2. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called for stopping "all trade with Russia" so that Moscow "can't sponsor the killing of our children. Ukrainians all over the world! Contact politicians, talk to journalists, put pressure on businesses to leave the Russian market. So that their dollars & euros aren’t paid for our blood."

1/2

All trade with Russia must be stopped! So that it can't sponsor the killing of our children. Ukrainians all over the world! Contact politicians, talk to journalists, put pressure on business to leave the Russian market. So that their dollars & euros aren’t paid for our blood — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 15, 2022

3. Explosions reported in a railway station in Zaporizhzhia stated Kyiv Independent on Wednesday, It is to note that it is the same place where a nuclear power plant is located. Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtev confirmed reports of explosions at the city’s railway station.

4. Ukrainian media reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated a Russian major general Oleg Mityaev, NEXTA reported. The general was the Commander of the 150th motorised rifle division. Meanwhile, US intelligence hs claimed as many as 4,000 Russian troops have been killed in the war.

A #Russian major general was slain. The General, Oleg Mityaev, was the Commander of the 150th motorized rifle division, #Ukrainian media reports. pic.twitter.com/XKwpfxo41I — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 15, 2022

ЦПД оприлюднив список знищених членів командування окупаційних військ https://t.co/JfsT9GxFfW pic.twitter.com/2ZqYxAOc6p — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 16, 2022

5. Overnight shelling in Kyiv led to the collapse of a residential building. Two people have been injured and 35 evacuated from the site so far.

❗️ As a result of overnight shelling, there was a collapse in an apartment building in #Kyiv.



According to preliminary information, two people were injured and 35 people were evacuated. Rescuers are still working at the site. pic.twitter.com/5LD9OztepA — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 16, 2022

5. Ukrainian government on Wednesday stated that nearly 20,000 civilians have managed so far to evacuate in private cars from the besieged strategic port city of Mariupol. Mariupol is currently one of the worst-hit regions from the Russian invasion.

6. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has predicted that at least 99% of the Ukrainian population could face poverty and extreme economic vulnerability if the war goes escalates over a year

In #Ukraine, every day of delayed peace will accelerate a freefall into poverty.



According to our early projections, almost 1/3 of Ukrainians could fall into poverty within a year and an additional 62% are at high risk of falling into poverty: https://t.co/eCPCtgIVF7 pic.twitter.com/nPOJtd4gbJ — UN Development (@UNDP) March 16, 2022

7. Russian military equipment bombed by Ukrainian Armed forces. Republic TV accesses video

#BREAKING #FirstOnRepublic | Republic accesses video of Russian military equipment being bombed by Ukrainian forces as the war enters day 21.



Tune in here for fastest breaking updates: https://t.co/9bXRNGHU2u pic.twitter.com/nU71e0AkYX — Republic (@republic) March 16, 2022

8. Oil prices fell more than 6% on Tuesday and both New York and London-based traded benchmarks dipped below the US $100 (Rs 7,630.58 Indian Rupee) barrel threshold as the countries are looking for diplomatic actions in order to calm the situation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

9. The US and European Union-led sanctions on Russia could severely impact its economy, Vice President of European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

“Together, the countries which are imposing this measure represent more than 40% of the world's GDP. If we look at the impact of the sanctions on Russia, we see the rouble has crashed," Dombrovskis elaborated.

10. On Wednesday, the United Nations Commissioner of Human Rights (UNHRC) office said that 691 people have been killed and 1,143 have been injured since the beginning of the Ukraine war on February 24.

11. Responding to the counter-sanctions against United States officials by Russian authorities, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that she, like other people, has no plans to visit Russia for tourism purposes. "None of us are planning tourist trips to Russia. None of us has bank accounts that we will not be able to access."

12. Ukraine will discuss global security with NATO Defence Ministers in a meeting to be convened on March 24. This comes after General-Secretary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, on Tuesday said NATO Nations will meet in Brussels next week over the Russia-Ukraine war,

(Image: AP)