From Iran To Russia: SAIPA's Strategic Entry Into A Sanction-Hit Auto Industry

Iranian automaker SAIPA will be launching operations in Russia starting on June 1, according to a senior official of Best Motors company, Aleksandr Stepanov, as reported by RT. In a $450 million export agreement, the second-largest automaker in Iran by volume will ship 45,000 automobiles to the Russian market over the course of three years. According to Stepanov, the first batch of 1000 Quick, Saina, and Shahin model automobiles should arrive by the summer.

He continued by saying that Best Motors intended to launch up to 120 outlets throughout various Russian regions and sell at least 10,000 cars in the first year. According to Stepanov, the Russian business is negotiating with the Iranian manufacturer to localise production in St. Petersburg.

"We'll provide car production and supply," says SAIPA CEO

Mohammad Ali Temouri, the CEO of Iranian carmaker SAIPA, stated earlier in February that, "SAIPA Group is ready to send its engineering and technical team to Russia to update their production lines and make things possible. We'll provide car production and supply in the Russian market."

According to Stepanov, the prices of the Iranian cars will range from 1 million rubles ($13,000) to 1.7 million rubles ($22,000), "from the cheapest to the most expensive model". With the departure of major European, American, and Japanese automakers, major Middle Eastern automakers are focusing on the Russian market.

"We can get a good share of this market," says President of Iran's Trade Development Organisation

"We can get a good share of this market after the departure of their main partners due to sanctions," said Alireza Peyman Pak, the president of Iran's Trade Development Organization, Tejarat Online quoted him saying. "The turnover of the vehicle sector in Russia is more than $20 billion," he further remarked.

The Iranian Commerce Ministry revealed in February that SAIPA and another significant carmaker, Khodro, were undergoing certification in Russia in preparation for upcoming vehicle deliveries.

This development comes against the backdrop of enhanced relations between Tehran and Moscow amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.