The Russia-Ukraine war stepped into day 22 with widespread devastation and humanitarian crisis evident all around the conflict-ridden ex-Soviet nation. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday delivered its verdict urging Russia to stop its occupation of Ukraine. Following this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned if Moscow failed to comply with the order, it would "isolate Russia further." Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine talks have concluded after its sixth round, with Zelenskyy dubbing them as "more realistic."

On the other hand, despite contentious pressure from the West, Russia has continued to escalate its aggression. On Wednesday, Russian forces allegedly bombed a drama theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol which was sheltering 500 civilians, Belkis Willie, a senior researcher with Human Rights Watch told on March 16. Meanwhile, six members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) also called for a meeting on Thursday (March 17) before the voting on the Russian 'humanitarian' draft resolution took place on March 18, Friday.

🚨 #BREAKING 🚨



The UK and 🇦🇱🇫🇷🇮🇪🇳🇴🇺🇸 have called for a Security Council meeting on #Ukraine.



Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians.



Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all. pic.twitter.com/SRi76OAszm — UK at the UN 🇬🇧 (@UKUN_NewYork) March 16, 2022

All the key developments of Ukraine-Russia war on Day 22:

1. In the latest intelligence report, UK Defence Ministry said that the Russian invasion is "largely stalled on all fronts". The report stated, "Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 17 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/OdjSV0U43C



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/gxOTw78P0M — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 17, 2022

2. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is at war with Ukraine "for the right to be and remain Russia." Addressing a meeting on measures or social-economic support for the regions, Putin claimed that his "struggle" is to protect the sovereignty and "future of Russia." He also slammed Russians supporting Ukraine, saying that they are guided by the Western way of life.

3. United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday reiterated that “Russia must stop this war now”. Noting that over three million people have been forced to flee conflict-torn Ukraine, the UN chief said that Ukrainians “desperately need peace” and added that the people across the globe are also demanding peace. UN chief’s remarks came after UN Refugee Agency said that three million refugees have fled Ukraine and more than two million are displaced inside the nation.

More than 3 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their country.



The people of Ukraine desperately need peace.



And the people around the world demand it.



Russia must stop this war now. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 16, 2022

4. A large convoy of military equipment was spotted near Homel, Belarus. It is heading towards Dobrush in the direction of the Russian border, NEXTA Tv reported.

A large convoy of military equipment was spotted near #Homel, #Belarus.



It is heading towards #Dobrush in the direction of the #Russian border. pic.twitter.com/BgQaRVpofS — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 17, 2022

5. A "deep fake" video of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which he had urged Ukrainians to "lay down arms" deleted by Meta from all of its platforms. Taking to Twitter, Meta's security head Nathaniel Gleicher said, “Earlier today, our teams identified and removed a deep fake video claiming to show President Zelenskyy issuing a statement he never did. It appeared on a reportedly compromised website and then started showing across the internet,” Gleicher wrote. The video, in which Zelenskyy's voice was much deeper than his real voice, circulated rapidly across all social media platforms soon after it was uploaded on the internet on Wednesday.

6. Russian embassy in the US on Wednesday accused the American media of running a "disinformation campaign" after reports emerged that bombardment hit Ukraine's Mariupol theatre where hundreds of people had taken shelter. Calling on US reporters to be "unbiased" while reporting developments in Ukraine, the embassy "categorically" rejected allegations of striking any infrastructure that was hosting civilians stranded in a war zone.

In #Merefa, #Russian occupiers destroyed a school and a house of culture.



They shelled this town in the #Kharkiv region at 3:30. Houses nearby were also damaged. pic.twitter.com/DByfDFKllA — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 17, 2022

7. In the operational update on Thursday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that the country destroyed "two Su-34, three destroyers Vachi Su-34CM, three helicopters and UAVs of efficient-tactical level. Information on the type of another crashed plane and the death of the pilot is being specified."

8. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to visit India by end of March to discuss bilateral relations. The announcemnet of the meeting comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The meeting will also address the sweeping sanctions on Russia that have led to an unprecedented hike in prices of several key items.

#BreakingOnRepublic | UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to visit India by end of March



WATCH here - https://t.co/mFinLEQgVg pic.twitter.com/EJs6qvoUa3 — Republic (@republic) March 17, 2022

9. Ukrainian forces targeted Kherson airport after it was seized by Russian troops. Meanwhile, Russia attacked a drama theatre in Mariupol, where satellite images show the word "children" inscribed in Russian on the ground outside the theatre.

10. Mayor of Melitopol has been released after being abducted by Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed. Meanwhile, one person was killed on Wednesday after a downed missile hit a residential building in the Kyiv district.

11. At least 108 children have been killed in Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war since February 24, Prosecutor General's Office said, adding that another 120 were injured, NEXTA reported.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, since the beginning of the war in #Ukraine, 108 children have been killed and over 120 were wounded. pic.twitter.com/VLaPzUwfp0 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 17, 2022

12. The former head of MI6 claimed that it is only China's Xi Jinping who can "talk sense into" Vladimir Putin in Ukraine matters relating to Ukraine, BBC reported. Shortly after BBC website was blocked in Russia as Putin intensified crackdown on independent media.

(Image: AP)