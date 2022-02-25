Last Updated:

From Russia To US, Protests Erupt Worldwide Against Putin's Ukraine Invasion; See Pics

As Moscow launched a full-blown attack on Ukraine on February 24, protests broke out across the world against Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainians, Poles, Americans and many more gathered outside the White House on February 24, 2022 to demonstrate against Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered a full-blown attack on Kyiv.

People demonstrated in front of the city hall in Lyon, France in support of the Ukrainians and to protest the invasion of Kyiv. They called for peace and raised slogan -- 'Stand with Ukraine'.

Pro-Ukrainian protestors gathered in Israeli capital city Tel Aviv on Thursday after Russia declared war on Ukraine. People were seen waving Ukrainian flags & holding placards saying "Stop attack".

Ukrainians living in the European country of Latvia gathered in the capital city Riga on Thursday to protests against the "premeditated" attack on Ukraine.

Ukrainians in Greece demonstrated against Putin. They sang the national anthem, extending solidarity to people of Ukraine.

Several participated in pro-Ukraine rally in front of the Chancellery close to the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany. They waved large flag in Ukraine's colours of blue and yellow on Thursday.

Russians took out a march in the town square of St. Peterburg, Russia to condemn the attack launched by President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine. At least 700 people were arrested during the protests.

Thousands joined protests against Russia in Vilnius, Lithuania outside the Russian embassy to demonstrate against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainians living in Tokyo, Japan also hit the streets to protest against Russia's attack on their home country.

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on February 24, 2022.

People holding placards and waving Ukrainian flags attended a demonstration in support of Ukraine, outside Downing Street, in London. 

