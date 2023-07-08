From Snake Island To Church In Turkey, Here's How Zelenskyy Marked 500th Day Of War

Quick links:
Saturday marked the 500th day of the catastrophic Russia-Ukraine war that has become one of the major humanitarian crises in the modern world. The war led to the loss of thousands of lives.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an eventful day on Saturday as he paid tribute to fallen soldiers and visited Turkey. Zelenskyy started his day by visiting the famous snake island.
Located 35 km from the coast of the Danube River, the island region was one of the major centres of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Ukrainian president shared a video message from the island.
In the video message, the Ukrainian president can be seen laying flowers to honour the fallen soldiers. “I want to thank — from here, from this place of victory for these 500 days,” Zelenskyy said.
Later in the day, the Ukrainian President headed to Turkey where he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In a joint press conference, Erdogan showcased his support for Ukraine amid the crisis.
During a joint press conference, Erdogan insisted that Ukraine "deserves" to be part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The meeting came ahead of the NATO summit that will be held in Lithuania
However, the Turkish president also announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey in August. The Turkish President insisted that Istanbul can be a "decisive" mediator in the war.
During his trip to Turkey, the Ukrainian President visited the St George church in Istanbul. He met the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians.
In the church, the Ukrainian President attended a memorial prayer for the victims of the war. He shared the visuals of the ceremony on Twitter and said that he prayed for "peace for the entire land".