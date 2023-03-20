From Ukraine War To Age-old Relations: All You Need To Know About Xi-Putin Meet

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday, to strengthen bilateral economic ties with a partner he views as a useful counterweight to the West and to position Beijing as a possible peace broker between Russia and Ukraine.

Xi is the first world leader to visit Russia after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin on Friday in connection with the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian President welcomed his Chinese counterpart with a heartfelt speech. He said, "I am glad to have the opportunity to personally congratulate you on your re-election as head of the Chinese state. This was made possible because the Chinese people and their representatives appreciated your work over the previous decades."

"In recent years, China has made a tremendous leap forward in its development. All over the world, this causes genuine interest, and we even envy you a little," he further said.

Praising the communist state, Putin said, "China has created a very effective system for developing the economy and strengthening the state. It is much more efficient than in many other countries of the world, this is an obvious fact. Market mechanisms are combined with a fairly confident political course and bring visible results."

Putin praised the leadership of Xi Jinping and emphasised that under his leadership, China will continue to further its development goals in the years ahead and achieve the goals it has set.

The Russian president said, "It is symbolic that exactly 10 years ago we met here - you made your first visit as President of the People's Republic of China to Russia. During this time, we have taken significant steps in the development of our relations."

"Our trade turnover has more than doubled: it was, in my opinion, 87-odd - now it is already under 200, 185 billion dollars. We have a lot of joint tasks and goals."

He also said that the Chinese pay great attention to the development of the Sino-Russian relationship and take a "fair and balanced position" on pressing issues that impact international relations. Russia has taken the Chinese proposal to resolve the "crisis" in Ukraine and further discussions on it will take place.

Russia also emphasised that it is "open to the negotiation process." Putin said, "We will, of course, discuss all these issues, including your initiatives, which we treat with respect, of course."

Putin concluded by saying, "In general, our interaction in the international arena, of course, contributes to the strengthening of the fundamental principles of the world order and multipolarity. There are a lot of questions in the sphere of economic cooperation."

Russia and China "share similar goals", says Chinese President Xi Jinping

On the other hand, CNN reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping in his meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, highlighted that Beijing and Moscow "share similar goals"

"It is true that both of our countries share the same, or some similar goals. We have exerted efforts for the prosperity of our respective countries…we can cooperate and work together to achieve our goals," Xi said.

He further said to Putin, "I'm very happy that I can visit Russia again, at your invitation. And that Russia is the first country that I visited after my re-election as China's President."

Xi also expressed support for Putin's re-election as President. "I know that the Russian presidential election is next year. Russia's development has significantly improved under your firm leadership. I believe that the Russian people will continue to strongly support you,” he said.

China "highly values" its relations with Russia, according to Xi, and the two nations can work together to achieve their shared development objectives.