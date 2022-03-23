The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 28th day on Wednesday. As of now, the conflict has led to thousands of civilian causalities, obliteration of major Ukrainian cities including its cultural capital Lviv and has triggered a migrant exodus that is now being likened to World War II. The 'Orcs'- nickname for Russians- have continued to advance towards Kyiv, despite suffering major losses in weaponry and personnel. The Russian now control-Mariupol, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Berdiansk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Chernobyl. Although, Ukrainian troops have claimed parts of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv in a counter-offensive.

Here are the key developments on day 28 of war

1. The Emergency session of the UN General Assembly on the Russia-Ukraine war will resume on March 23 at the request of several member states. As the war extended to its fourth week, western countries including the US, UK and France wrote a letter to UNGA President Abdullah Shahid to convene the meeting, as reported by Daily Pioneer. UNGA-One of the six principal organs of the United Nations held its first emergency meeting on the conflict on February 28, wherein it call for the law and application of humanitarian law in eastern European countries. Before the session ended on March 2, the General Assembly had voted to reaffirm its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

2. The Ukraine-Russia conflict has now spiralled to become a war of attrition. Russian troops are now launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases. Fresh clashes emerged in Makariv where Ukrainian troops said that they regained control of the Kyiv suburb. However, they partially lost three suburbs of Kyiv to Moscow.

3. Speaking to CNN, Kremlin spokesperson said that President Vladimir Putin has yet not achieved what he aimed for but the military operation was going as per the plan. "Well, first of all, not yet. He (Putin) hasn’t achieved (his goal) yet. But the military operation was going “strictly in accordance with the plans and purposes that were established beforehand," Dmitry Peskov said. Furthermore, he reiterated Moscow's demand for de-militarising Ukraine.

4. US President Joe Biden will fly to Europe today, making stops in Belgium and Poland. During his trip, he will announce new sanctions against Russia, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The American leader is expected to first land in the Belgian capital Brussels and then travel to Poland to meet with leaders there. Notably, Warsaw, where he is expected to meet Polish President Andrez Duda, will mark an important stop in his trip, given the geopolitical location of the country.

5. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeleskyy said that negotiations with Russia are going “step by step, but they are going forward.” However, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said that he does not have a ceasefire in sight.

6. Two 'super-powerful bombs' rocked Mariupol on Tuesday as Ukrainian authorities made fresh attempts to rescue civilians from the besieged city. According to local authorities, over 200,000 people are trapped in the strategic city, which if captured by Russians, could link the separatist Donbas region to the Sea of Azov. Speaking to Associated Press, one refugee said, “People there (in Mariupol) do not even have water”. Survivors have described Mariupol as a "freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings", Human Rights Watch said.

7. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Pope Francis to visit his country. Expressing confidence that his administration would be able to arrange the visit, Zelenskyy highlighted that it would support Ukrainians in the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives. His remarks came Tuesday, following his telephonic conversation with the Pontiff.

Talked to @Pontifex. Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated. Thanked for the prayers for Ukraine and peace. pic.twitter.com/wj4hmrTRGd — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2022

8. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he saw progress in the Russia-Ukraine talks. Addressing media reporters, he said, "From my outreach with various actors, elements of diplomatic progress are coming into view on several key issues,” and the gains are enough to end hostilities now."

My statement to the press on the war in Ukraine: https://t.co/hN7owFU7nc — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 22, 2022

9. On the other hand, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi addressed the parliament on Wednesday and said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear to be interested in agreeing on a ceasefire that could allow negotiations to end the conflict to succeed.

10. Ukraine's Deputy PM said that nine humanitarian corridors have been agreed for Wednesday. However, Iryna Vereshchuk also underscored that Russians haven't agreed on any escape route from the besieged city of Mariupol.

(Image: AP)