As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg claimed that "no one can say with certainty when and how this war will end". Speaking to European media, he claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a massive strategic mistake as he intended to achieve his goals within a week but the war has now entered its third month.

The NATO chief also hailed the courage and professionalism of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the political leadership headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and civilians in resisting Russian aggression.

Stoltenberg further stated that the role of the military alliance, amid the ongoing war, is to support Ukraine and prevent escalation. He also termed the ongoing war as "brutal" as it killed so many civilians as well as soldiers. "We see civilian casualties, bombing, devastation, destruction of cities. But if it turns into a full-blown war between NATO and Russia, it will do much more damage. Therefore, we have a duty to behave in a way that does not lead to escalation," Stoltenberg added, as per Polish daily Rzeczpospolita.

US increased its presence in Europe by 30,000 soldiers: NATO

The NATO chief further stated that the presence of the military alliance on the eastern flank would be discussed at the Madrid summit in June during the discussion on the new Strategic Concept. "At the Madrid Summit, I expect NATO leaders to agree to increase their presence on the eastern flank and in the Black Sea region.

It's not just about more troops, it's also about what we call activators: AA defence, artillery, pre-set gear, supplies, and of course, quick buff capabilities," Stoltenberg added. He also claimed that the US has increased its presence in Europe by 30,000 soldiers since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NATO chief stresses the importance of alliance's Secuity Document

Speaking about NATO's new Security Concept, Stoltenberg stressed that it is one of the most important documents, the second only to the founding act -- the Washington Treaty. He noted that the last Strategic Concept was agreed upon in 2010 and that the world has transformed fundamentally since then.

"It is clear now that dependence on Russian energy is not good. Free trade is good, and we must maintain economic relations with authoritarian regimes as well. But we have to consider the security implications," the NATO chief concluded, as per Rzeczpospolita.

Image: AP