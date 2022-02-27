As Russia continues its military operation in Ukraine, a Russian military convoy was attacked in Kharkiv. The Russian armoured infantry has started advancing towards Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine. The visuals obtained by Republic TV show the Russian convoy under attack by Ukrainian forces. A street fighting broke out between the Ukrainian and Russian troops in Kharkiv.

The development comes as the allies of Ukraine have started supplying military goods including anti-stinger missiles to Kyiv. The visuals obtained by Republic TV show soldiers of Ukraine and Russia engaged in hand-to-hand combat in Kharkiv. The visuals show the troops facing difficulties in their movement and the soldiers can be seen stuck. The tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated after the Russian President on Thursday, 24 February launched a military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.

Ukrainian Defence Minister hails countrymen for 72 hours of resistance

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Sunday, 27 February, hailed its soldiers and civilians for putting up an intense 72 hours of resistance in Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov took to his official Twitter handle and said that the world "didn’t believe and doubted" that Kyiv would be able to fight. He, however, added that the Ukrainian troops continue to fight with the Russian troops. Reznikov stressed that Ukraine has shown the world "don't be afraid, be strong & repel it!" He underscored that the support of Ukraine must be stronger. In another tweet, Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov informed that helmets and grenade launchers arrived in Ukraine from Poland. Reznikov expressed gratitude to Ukraine for their support.

72 hours of resistance! The world didn’t believe. The world doubted. But we did not just stand, we confidently continue to fight with russian occupant!We showed the world - don’t be afraid 🇷🇺, be strong & repel it! Support of 🇺🇦 must be more stronger! Your safety depends on us! pic.twitter.com/SlHhv6tGuz — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 27, 2022

Helmets & grenade launchers arrived today in #Ukraine from #Poland! Defence aid for @ArmedForcesUkr! Thanks to our friends, partners & good neighbors for their help and support! And of course special personal thanks to 🇵🇱DefMinister @mblaszczak! 🇺🇦🤝🇵🇱 To be continued pic.twitter.com/kX0cXbNdsW — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 23, 2022

Ukraine President Zelensky rejects Russia's talks offer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, 27 February, rejected the Russian offer to hold diplomatic talks in Belarus, according to AP. However, he clarified that Kyiv is ready to engage in discussions in other locations owing to the role of Belarus in the attack. Russia had sent a delegation to Belarus for peace talks with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s health minister Viktor Lyashko on Saturday, 26 February, said that 198 people, including three children, had been killed. The health ministry further informed that more than 1,000 others have been injured in the offensive.