'Further Engaging With Ukrainian Diplomats Will Hamper Relations', Says Russia's Peskov

A day after the Russian President altered the international borders, its presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said further engaging with the diplomats of Ukraine will only complicate the relations between the two nations. According to a report by Russian news agency, TASS, Peskov called the talks between the officials of both countries will be an extremely unwelcome step and added this would also hamper the relations of people living on the other side of the country. Notably, the statement from the Kremlin press secretary came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted he had received a request from the foreign ministry to sanction the severance of diplomatic relations. In a reply, Zelensky said he had promised the ministry to follow the suggestion.

"Naturally, the severance of diplomatic relations would be an extremely unwelcome scenario, which will only make everything still more difficult not only for the states but also for their peoples," the Russian news agency quoted Peskov as saying.

Notably, on Monday, Putin announced recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk during a nationally televised appearance on Monday. Later, Putin also announced sending troops to separatist regions of Ukraine, resulting in more aggression by Western countries. Reacting to the Russian aggression, Zelenskyy on Monday affirmed "Ukraine's internationally recognized borders will remain unchanged" despite Putin's contentious decision to alter the border. Countering the announcement of Putin, Zelenskyy argued Moscow's decision translates to its withdrawal from the Minsk agreements. According to him, the provocative action from the Russian side legalizes Russian troops in the area, which have been in Donbas since 2014.

US imposed sanctions on Moscow

It is worth mentioning the action from Russia also attracted sanctions from the United Nations and its allies. POTUS said that Russia violated international law and called it the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. "The United States will order heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs," Biden said during a brief press conference on Tuesday. In a major attack on Russia's most touted Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the US President said he had worked with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to affirm "no further will be carried on".

Notably, on Saturday, separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization despite a frequent warning from the Western leaders of invoking stringent sanctions-- both politically and economically. It is pertinent to mention here that the battle between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and, Lugansk Republics is not new. It has been going on since 2014. In a bid to control the violence in the Donbas region, an accord called the Minsk agreement was signed in February 2015. The deal came after tough negotiations among leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — the Normandy group. However, the agreement did not exhibit the desired result, and, it is visible only in the papers, resulting in frequent sporadic clashes.

Image: ANI