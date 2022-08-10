G7 Calls On Russia To 'immediately' Give Full Control Of Zaporizhzhya NPP To Ukraine

The G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union have called on Russian forces to "immediately hand back full control" of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and all other nuclear facilities to Ukraine. The G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the EU underscored that the Zaporizhzhya NPP should remain under Ukraine's control to ensure their safe and secure operations. It further stated that Ukrainian officials at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant must be able to carry out the work without "threats and pressure".

"We demand that Russia immediately hand back full control to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine, of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant as well as of all nuclear facilities within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders to ensure their safe and secure operations," the G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the EU said in the statement.

In the statement, the G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union asserted that Russia's continued control over Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant "endangers the region". The G7 Ministers and the EU's High Representative stated that they remain "profoundly concerned" by the serious threat posed by the seizure of Ukrainian nuclear facilities and actions by Russian forces, which "significantly" raises the risk of a nuclear accident. It further stated that their action undermines the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) ability to monitor the activities of Ukraine's nuclear facilities. The G7 Foreign Ministers and EU's High Representative stated that the officials of the IAEA must be able to access all nuclear facilities in Ukraine safely and "without impediment". They called for facilitating the mission of IAEA experts to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant to address nuclear safety

"We remain profoundly concerned by the serious threat that the seizure of Ukrainian nuclear facilities and other actions by Russian armed forces pose to the safety and security of these facilities, significantly raising the risk of a nuclear accident or incident and endangering the population of Ukraine, neighboring states and the international community," the G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the EU said in the statement.

IAEA Chief 'extremely concerned' over shelling at Zaporizhzhya NPP

Earlier on 7 August, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi said that he was "extremely concerned" over shelling at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Condemning violent actions carried out at or near the nuclear power plant, according to the statement released by IAEA, Grossi called on all parties to exercise restraint in the nuclear facility. The IAEA chief warned that the shelling at Europe's largest nuclear power plant poses a risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and other parts of the world. Grossi said that an IAEA team of safety, security and safeguards experts, led by him, must be allowed to visit the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

IAEA Chief @RafaelMGrossi's statement expresses alarm over shelling at Ukraine’s #Zaporizhzya nuclear plant. Info received by IAEA “underlines very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in #Ukraine & beyond”. https://t.co/fXOw6ZSr9F pic.twitter.com/UOGkGFzgYN — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) August 6, 2022

Image: AP