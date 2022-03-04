As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to worsen, the foreign ministers of G7 countries have decided to meet to examine the situation in Ukraine and coordinate responses to Russian aggression. As per the reports of Ukrinform, US State Department stated that the meeting will begin at 14:00 Kyiv time (IST 05.30 PM). US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Brussels on Friday for the G7 summit. After that, they will also have NATO ministerial discussions.

The G7 leaders' meeting will be held virtually. It was also reported that Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will participate in the summit via video. The Japanese Foreign Ministry said that they will exchange opinions on how to handle the current situation in Ukraine and seek to deepen the G7's coordination on the situation.

Group of Seven (G7) countries

The UK, Italy, Canada, Germany, the United States, France, and Japan are all members of the Group of Seven (G7). The member countries collectively account for 40% of global GDP and 10% of the global population. The G7, unlike other organisations like NATO, has no legal status, no permanent secretariat, and no formal members.

Earlier on Monday, February 28, the ministers from the G7 met to address the situation in Ukraine and Russia's military activity there, assuring Ukraine's Foreign Minister of their support and also threatening Russia with more sanctions. But Russia has continued their offence. On February 24, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which is said to be the largest attack on a European country since World War II. Thousands of people are believed to have been killed. Many countries have imposed severe sanctions on Russia, which has hit Russia's economy.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia power plant

Meanwhile, officials say that a fire broke out near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Moscow of using "nuclear terror" in its ongoing attack on Kyiv. Ukraine emergency services suggest that the fire broke out in a training building at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station as a result of heavy shelling, according to local reports. Mayor of Energodar Dmytro Orlov confirmed that shelling has stopped at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, while there has been no evidence of a radiation leak.

Image: AP