In order to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday participated in a teleconference meeting with US President Joe Biden, and the leaders of the European Commission, the European Council, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, NATO, Poland, Romania, and the UK. According to a press release, the leaders called on all countries to join the effort to demonstrate to Russia that “illegal wars of aggression have no place in the 21st century”. They strongly condemned the ongoing Russian invasion and even expressed grave concerns regarding reports of attacks on civilian areas in a number of Ukrainian cities.

“The leaders stressed that Russia’s actions threaten peace and stability in Europe and around the world. The actions also threaten democracy and are blatant violations of international law that will not be tolerated,” the press release read.

“They called on Russia to halt its invasion and withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory immediately,” it added.

Today, I spoke with other leaders and partners about Russia’s illegal invasion – we’re united in condemning President Putin’s brutal war, and we’re working together to hold Russia accountable and support Ukraine. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 1, 2022

Leaders discuss 'heavy, punitive sanctions' against Russia

Further, as per the press note, the leaders noted the critical importance of strong collective action to support the Ukrainian government and people. They stated that it is imperative to demonstrate to Russia that it will pay an “enormous cost” for its unprovoked war. Moreover, the leaders discussed the “heavy, punitive sanctions against President Putin and others in Russia who are directly responsible for this tragedy”.

They expressed “their intention to continue to expand these measures should Russia’s aggression continue. They also condemned the role of Belarus in facilitating the Russian invasion,” the press release said.

During the teleconference, the leaders agreed to enhance efforts to strengthen the security of neighbouring countries, and the need to increase humanitarian support. They even noted that Russia’s “senseless war” had brought peaceful, democratic countries together in support of Ukraine, as demonstrated by coordinated actions by the international community, including the G7, the European Union, and NATO. The leaders agreed to continue coordinating closely.

(Image: AP)

