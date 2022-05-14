G7 Foreign Mins Urge China 'not To Undermine Sanctions' Imposed On Russia Amid Ukraine War

Foreign Ministers of the G7 on May 13 urged China not to assist its ally Russia to bypass the Western sanctions and fuel the war against Ukraine, according to a statement obtained by CNN. G7 leaders on May 13 reminded China not to undermine the sanctions imposed on Russia to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. West's coordinated sanctions are in place to "desist from engaging in information manipulation, disinformation and other means to legitimise Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries reminded.

After a three-day meeting in Berlin, a group of foreign ministers issued statement to express solidarity with Ukraine. They also lended collective support to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s "unjustifiable, unprovoked and illegal war of aggression," statement cited by CNN read. The meeting was held in the presence of the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Moldova. The G7 group said that the war had reaffirmed their determination to “reject outright attempts to redraw borders by force in violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

"We will pursue our ongoing military and defense assistance to Ukraine as long as necessary,” the statement as cited by CNN read. The G7 will also broaden its sanctions “to include sectors on which Russia has particular dependence,” it added.

G7 FMs support Moldova’s stability

In the statement, G7 foreign ministers emphasised their support of Moldova’s stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and derided the recent attacks in its breakaway territory. G7 also called on Russia's ally Belarus to “stop enabling Russia’s aggression” and “abide by its international obligations.”

There are fears that Russia could start a new front in the war in Eastern Europe via Transnistria, a breakaway territory within Moldova, the statement as cited by the network, read on Friday. The territory has several Russian troops stationed there for decades. "We will never recognize borders Russia has attempted to change by military aggression,” the statement read. G7 also rejected “any notion of spheres of influence and any use of force that is not in compliance with international law.”

They said that they would “uphold (their) engagement in the support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea and all states," and affirmed their determination to "ensure availability and accessibility of food, energy and financial resources as well as basic commodities” in Ukraine.

Image: AP