As Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to fuel the food crisis in various parts of the world, especially in Africa, G7 leaders have called for an "extraordinary session" of the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to address the consequences on world food security and agriculture arising from the Moscow aggression. G7, also known as the Group of Seven, is an inter-governmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.

It is to mention that the leaders of the G7, met in Brussels at the invitation of the German G7 Presidency. The meet was conducted to further boost leaders' cooperation in light of Russia’s unjustifiable and illegal aggression and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war of choice against independent and sovereign Ukraine. The G7 reiterated its support for the government and people of Ukraine.

In a statement, the G7 leaders asked Russia to comply with its international obligations and refrain from any activity that imperils nuclear sites, allowing unhindered control by the authorities of Ukraine, as well as full access by and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

G7 denounces Russia's disinformation campaign

After the meeting, the leaders denounced "disinformation campaign" amid the Russian invasion and even highlighted Russia's obligations in accordance with international treaties as the West has been issuing warnings in recent weeks that Moscow may use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons or related materials. We recall Russia's obligations under the international treaties to which it is a signatory, and which protect us all," the leaders said in a statement.



"In this regard, we categorically denounce Russia's malicious and completely unfounded disinformation campaign against Ukraine, a state in full compliance with international non-proliferation agreements," they added.

G7 leaders slams Belarus' role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The G7 leaders also condemned Belarus for its role in Russian agression, urging Moscow to "avoid further escalation and to refrain from using their military forces against Ukraine." However, the leaders maintained that common people of Russia cannot be blamed for the invasion.

"The people of Russia must know that we hold no grievances against them. It is President Putin, his government and supporters, including the Lukashenko regime in Belarus, who are imposing this war and its consequences on Russians and it is their decision that besmirches the history of the Russian people," the leaders wrote.

Russia-Ukraine war enters day 30

Meanwhile, Kyiv accused Moscow of forcibly deporting thousands of civilians to Russia, pressuring Ukraine to give up, Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to his country to keep up its military defense and not stop “even for a minute" against Russian aggression.

Ukraine’s ombudsperson Lyudmyla Denisova claimed that 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, had been sent to Russia against their will, where some of them may be used as “hostages” to put pressure on Kyiv to surrender to Russian troops.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates