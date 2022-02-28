As the war between Russia and Ukraine is still underway, Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Sunday affirmed additional military and financial support to Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba informed that the participating foreign ministers of the G7 countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, and Italy- also discussed new "painful sanctions" against Russia to stop further wreckage in the ex-Soviet nation.

Meeting with @G7 foreign ministers. Partners stand ready to provide Ukraine with more practical means to defend ourselves. Defensive weapons, military equipment, and financial support for Ukraine are underway. We also discussed new painful sanctions to stop Putin’s war. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

Addressing the G7 foreign minister's virtual meeting, Kuleba also insisted on imposing a "full embargo" for Russian oil and gas. He warned that dealing with Russian entities will suggest "paying for the murder of Ukrainian men, women and children." He also welcomed the "first decisive" steps by European states further urging other nations to "proceed" with due sanctions "resolutely and without delay."

We insist on a full embargo for Russian oil and gas. Buying them now means paying for the murder of Ukrainian men, women and children. I welcome the first decisive steps by a number of European states in this regard and urge others to proceed resolutely and without delay. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

'Real people's war'

Noting the uncalled-for desolation and havoc in Ukraine, FM Kuleba asserted that what is happening in Ukraine is "real people's war." With utmost faith and determination, he then went on to add that "We will not fall. We will not stop or get tired. We are determined to fight back fiercely as long as it is needed to defend our land and our people."

At the G7 FMs meeting, US State Secretary Antony Blinken today expressed "united support for Ukraine." According to a statement by US State Department spokesman Ned Price, Blinken promised to "hold Russia accountable for its premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion and will continue to provide security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine."

Today, G7 FMs and I spoke with Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba to express our united support for Ukraine. We will hold Russia accountable for its premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion and will continue to provide security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/NWP7aY1F4L — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 28, 2022

Putin flags nuke alert after Ukraine dimissed peace talks offer in Belarus

On Sunday, Ukraine was forced to accept an offer of peace talks with Russian representatives in Belarus. The talks, which were initially called on by Ukraine, were first rejected by Russia, however, later Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow will send a delegation to Minsk in order to move ahead with the said discussions. However, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky refused the proposition, saying that Belarus is allegedly "complicit" in abetting Putin's actions against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in separate reports, Russian state-owned media informed that Putin has ordered nuclear deterrent forces on "high alert" against what he termed as "aggressive statements" by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) powers. Putin also warned Kyiv against wasting "an opportunity" offered for negotiations in the wake of a full-scale attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour.

Meanwhile, recent information via a Facebook post by Ukrainian Defence Staff revealed that fierce resistance from Ukraine has forced Russian occupiers to reduce the pace of their offensive, "but are still trying to develop success in some areas." During the escalating assault, the enemy also continued to "inflict fire on military and civilian airfields, military command points" and more. Speaking at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday, Ukraine's permanent representative Sergiy Kyslytsya noted that at least 352 people, including children and civilians, have been killed in the embattled nation with over 1,000 more injured, while Russian troops continued to crawl closer to Kyiv.

(Image: @DmytroKuleba/Twitter)