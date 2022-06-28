As the Russian war mounted, leaders of the seven largest economies in the world on Monday vowed to stay united with Ukraine "for as long as it takes" by ramping up sanctions. In a joint statement on the second day of the summit, the state heads of the UK, US, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and Japan promised to continue their "military, humanitarian, diplomatic, financial support" to Ukraine as pressure escalates to assert impactful push against Russia and "its enablers in Belarus." This came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday addressed the convention taking place in luxurious Elmau Castle, Bavaria, Germany via video link.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. As we do so, we commit to demonstrating global responsibility and solidarity through working to address the international impacts of Russia’s aggression, especially on the most vulnerable," the statement said.

In an unambiguous message, the embattled leader said, "now is not the time for negotiations" with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said after the meeting. The leaders in response also pledged to continue "sustaining and intensifying international economic and political pressure" on the Russian Federation. The G7 heads, including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian PM Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, partnered by European Union President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commission President Charles Michel also pledged to "explore new ways to isolate Russia from participating in the global market" in addition to checking on evasion of West-led sanctions. "We, the leaders of G7, are steadfast in our solidarity with Ukraine and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to support the government and people of Ukraine in their courageous defence of their country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and fight for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future.

This morning Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa updated us on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.



We admire his leadership and the Ukrainian people’s resilience.



The G7 has shown remarkable unity.



We agreed that we will stand with 🇺🇦 for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/vfFBfXAuZJ — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 27, 2022

The leaders also unanimously extended commitment bro helping Ukraine to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity to defend itself and choose its own future. The statement added that the seven nations will ensure coordinated efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent needs for military and defence systems. They will also provide Ukraine with material, training, logistics, intelligence, and economic support to galvanize its armed forces.

G7 leaders welcome EU's decision to grant candidacy to Ukraine

The leaders also welcomed the EU's decision to grant the status of the candidate to Ukraine and Moldova. "Appalled" by the brutalities committed by Russia, the leaders condemned the continued attempts to the "illegal" aggression that has produced "dramatic consequences" far beyond Europe. They went on to reiterate the demand that Russia ceases its "war of choice" and unconditionally end all hostilities and withdraw its troops and military equipment from Ukraine's territory.

(Image: @UrsualvonderLeyen/Twitter)