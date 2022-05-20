G7 Meet: FMs Agree On $18.4 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine, Ready With More If Needed

As Russia continues its onslaught on Ukraine, causing financial damage to the country, the G7 Financial Ministers on Thursday agreed on an $18.4 billion aid to assist the former Soviet country to pay bills in the coming months. They further stated that they are willing to stay behind Kyiv throughout the war with Russia and provide more aid if necessary. This comes as finance ministers of G7, which include the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy discussed the situation in Ukraine in a meeting.

The statement suggests that the G7 has raised $18.4 billion in budget assistance and that they will stand by Ukraine throughout this war and beyond, and they are prepared to do more if necessary, according to media reports. The G7 also welcomed the European Commission's proposal to lend €9 billion to Ukraine on Wednesday, noting that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Financial Corporation was planning $3.4 billion in assistance. However, it remained unclear if these payments were part of or separate from the $18.4 billion.

On joining the negotiations, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner stated that they have to protect the liquidity of the Ukrainian state. Lindner also expressed confidence that the group would provide the cash Ukraine requires in the coming months. He further said that the conflict in Ukraine poses new threats to the global economy's development, including inflation and a lack of recovery following the pandemic and as a result, they will need to talk about what they can do collectively in different areas of responsibility to avoid stagflation.

US and Japan announces aid to Ukraine

The United States had already volunteered to pay half of the help in the form of $7.5 billion and the G7 ministers sought to agree on a unified declaration during their meeting. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Japan announced a $600-million boost in aid to Ukraine to help it meet its immediate requirements, according to media reports.

G7 policymakers are grappling with how to keep inflation under control

G7 policymakers are looking for ways how to keep inflation under control as the statement also said that the G7 central banks are closely monitoring the impact of price pressures on inflation expectations and will continue to appropriately adjust the pace of monetary policy.

Image: @BMG_Bund/Twitter/ AP