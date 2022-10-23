G7 Nations Denounce Russia's Abduction Of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Leaders Amid War

In a major development, the Group of Seven industrialised countries has recently denounced the abduction of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant leadership by Russia. The nations have demanded Moscow that Ukraine be given immediate complete control of the facility. According to a press release from Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, the G7 nonproliferation directors general of the nations which include Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the High Representative of the European Union, continue to be extremely concerned about the grave dangers that Russia's seizure and militarisation of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) portray to the facility's personnel, the local community, and the region as a whole.

The release further read, “We condemn Russia’s repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP leadership and staff and denounce the application of other forms of pressure on remaining Ukrainian personnel.” The nations also highlighted that as a result of these activities, the ZNPP's nuclear safety and security are further compromised since essential staff members are unable to perform their vital duties. They strongly condemn these careless, harsh, and perilous actions and demand that everyone who has been held be released right away.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, Ukraine's government-run nuclear energy agency blamed Russia for holding two top workers at the facility. It is pertinent to mention that the largest nuclear power station in Europe was taken over by Russian a military in early March.

The G7 nations urge Russia to return the nuclear plant to Ukraine

The nations stressed, “We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine, to remove all Russian personnel from the facility, and to stop any attempts to recklessly and dangerously place the ZNPP under Russian administration.”

Besides this, the nations claimed that they strongly oppose Russia's control of nuclear facilities inside Ukraine's internationally recognised boundaries and will never accept its attempts to annex the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson. Any such efforts at annexation are illegal and without legal standing, the nations added.

The G7 nations also reiterate that Ukraine has complete sovereignty over all of its land, including the nuclear complex. They added that any attempts by Russia to cut off the ZNPP from the Ukrainian power system would be unacceptable since both the plant and the electricity it generates are Ukrainian property. “We strongly underline that the ZNPP should not be used for military activities or the storage of materiel,” the release read.

They further reiterated the significance of the IAEA Director General's Seven Pillars of Nuclear Safety and Security and acknowledged its specific importance for Ukraine's nuclear power facilities.

Meanwhile, the recent imprisonment of two personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility caused "deep concern," according to Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi. He stressed the need for a quick resolution to the problem. He welcomed the release of Valeriy Martynyuk, the deputy director general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, whose arrest occurred in recent weeks.

(Image: AP)