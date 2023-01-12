'General Armageddon' Demoted As Putin Appoints New Commander To Lead Ukraine Invasion

Sergei Surovikin has been replaced or demoted as the commander of the Ukraine invasion force by President Vladimir Putin, just three months after being deployed as head of the Russian troops fighting in Russia Ukraine war. Sergei Surovikin, popularly known as "General Armageddon" has been replaced by chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov, who is head of the Russian military, reported Associated Press.

Surovikin has been known for his ruthlessness and brutality and the veteran has served in the Soviet Union's ultimately doomed war in Afghanistan during the 1980s, reported Sky news. Further, the military veteran has been against the pro-democracy protesters in Moscow and had ordered them to open fire when three people were killed during the final days of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Sudden Change in Military strategy

The Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu announced the news of the replacement describing it as "an increase in the level of leadership of the special operation" which is the need of the hour during the invasion of Ukraine. Surovikin would be Gerasimov's deputy after this new change in the military divisions, reported Sky News. This change of duties would increase the effectiveness of military operations in Ukraine and "the need to organise closer interaction between the types and arms of the troops", said the Russian defense minister Shoigu.

The new head of the Russian military

The newly deployed Valery Gerasimov is the right-hand man of Putin. He has been one of those, including the president and defence minister, who has equally taken part in plotting the invasion of Ukraine, as per Sky News report. Previously, Gerasimov served as a deputy for General Nikolai Makarov and served his country during the second Chechen war. The newly appointed chief had visited the frontline in the eastern Donbas region to boost the low morale of the Russian troops who had witnessed heavy losses in May, reported Sky news.

Change of Russian head as Russian target Soledar

The change of military head announcement comes amid the Russian-Ukraine war in the Soledar region of Ukraine, reported BBC. Russian troops have moved to the Soledar which would help them target the strategic city of Bakhmut. This would give the Russian troops a secure artillery position within the range of the city. Soledar which has deep salt mines would be useful for the Russian troops to station and store equipment and protect it from the Ukrainian forces, as per BBC reports. Further, Russia's mercenary Wagner Group has taken full credit for "storming" it.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied that Soledar had fallen, Reported BBC. "The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend" to have achieved some successes in Soledar, said Zelenskyy during his nightly address on Wednesday, "but the fighting continues". Further, he added, "We do everything, without stopping for a single day, to strengthen Ukrainian defence. Our potential is growing."