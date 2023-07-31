Last Updated:

'Genocidal everyday reality': Ukraine Denounces Russian Strikes On Zelenskyy's Hometown As Death Toll Rises To 7

Condemnation poured in after 7 people including a child died in a Russian missile attack at a 4-storey building in Kryvyi Rih on Monday.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Kryvyi Rih

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska (Image: AP)


Condemnation poured in after 7 people, including a child, lost their lives following a Russian missile attack at a 4-storey building in Kryvyi Rih. The Ukrainian city is close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s heart since it is his home town. The authorities fear that the death toll might rise since many people are feared to be trapped under rubble. At least 60 people suffered injuries in the attack.

The attack took place on Monday morning after two missiles landed close to the centre of the city just after 9:00 am. The Russian strikes attracted severe criticism from Ukraine. Both Ukrainian President and first lady Olena Zelenska. The Ukrainian first lady was also born in the Ukrainian city that witnessed the horrors of the Russian forces.

Immediately after the report of the attack came out, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video of the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter. In his tweet, Zelenskyy accused the Russian authorities of “terrorizing peaceful cities”. “Monday morning. Regions of Ukraine are being shelled by the occupiers, who continue to terrorize peaceful cities and people. Kryvyi Rih, Kherson. Residential buildings, a university building, a crossroads were hit,” he wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. There may be people under the rubble. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones because of Russian terror,” he added.

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska lambasted the Russian administration for the attack. “Kryvyi Rih, multi-storey buildings damaged by Russian shelling. There are wounded and dead. This is how the week begins in a city that just wants a quiet, normal life. Russia wants to take peace and life away. Condolences to the victims and their families. Let's stay strong,” she said in a tweet.

Top leaders condemn the move

Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak called the latest attack “genocidal”. “This is already a kind of genocidal everyday reality... Kryvyi Rih. A Russian missile destroys another residential building. 53 injured. 4 killed. Among them are a 45-year-old woman and a 10-year-old daughter,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter. “International law will never work if the aggressor does not see a real power behind it. The power begins with closing the Ukrainian skies with missile defence and air defense systems,” he added. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, shared fresh visuals from the site. 

In a separate tweet, Zelenskyy informed that more than 350 people are involved in the rescue operation after two ballistic missiles struck the region. “Rescue operation continues in Kryvyi Rih on the site of Russian missiles' hits. Preliminary, two ballistic missiles. Floors four through nine of the residential building have been completely destroyed,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. “More than 350 people are involved in the rescue operation – I thank everyone who is saving lives and helping people!,” the Ukrainian President concluded.

