To express support and solidarity with Ukrainians as the war-torn nation has been fighting the aggressive Russian troops since February 24, former United States Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have paid a visit to a Ukrainian church in Chicago. Both presidents visited the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Saints Volodymyr and Olha, each holding bouquets of Ukraine's national flower, the bright yellow sunflowers.

In a video posted by Bush on Instagram both the presidents are seen laying flowers at Saints Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois. In a tweet, Clinton said, “America stands united with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom and against oppression.” Further, a tweet from The George W. Bush Presidential Center, read, “America stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom and their future.”

America stands united with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom and against oppression. pic.twitter.com/O7INc9S1tq — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) March 18, 2022

Russia's onslaught on Ukraine is continent's 'gravest security crisis' since World War II: Bush

In addition to this, earlier George W. Bush has also condemned Russia's 'unjustified invasion of Ukraine'. The former president of the United States had voiced worry over the situation in Ukraine. He described Russia's onslaught on Ukraine as the continent's "gravest security crisis" since World War II. In a statement, He said, “I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine".

"Russia’s attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II. I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine." President Bush statement:https://t.co/x2CSLZIBbM — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) February 24, 2022

Furthermore, Bush in the statement asserted that the US government and people must stand in solidarity with Ukraine. He stated that the US government must support Ukrainians in their quest for independence and the ability to determine their own destiny. Bush said that Americans must not tolerate Russian President Vladimir Putin's "authoritarian bullying and danger." Bush described Ukraine as a friend and democratic ally of the United States, saying that the nation deserves the United States' complete support during this difficult moment.

Apart from Bush, Bill Clinton has also issued a statement urging the international community to hold Russia responsible.

My statement on Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/h7tfLhxRqe — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an estimated 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring nations in search of safety and security, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. The agency has further praised Poland's authorities and civil society for their unwavering assistance for people compelled to escape Ukraine when the number of arrivals surpassed two million in just three weeks.

