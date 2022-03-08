Georgia Rep Todd Jones Tells Republic Russia-Ukraine War 'weak Mark' On Biden Admin

Georgia State Representative Todd Jones on Tuesday spoke on criticism the Biden’s administration has been facing amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media, Jones said that the US is “disappointed” because the ongoing invasion of Ukraine is almost a “weak mark” for Washington. He noted that the United States has the privilege and responsibility as one of the world leaders, but he also accepted that the US has been reticent to take active steps in Ukraine.

Todd Jones said, “We have the privilege and frankly the responsibility as one of the world leaders… and people look to us, they look to us for hope. But they also look to us for support in matters like this.”

“We have been a bit too reticent to take active steps that we need to do both in Ukraine borders and also outside Ukraine border, and both direct and indirect support we could’ve been given,” he added.

Jones explained that in direct and indirect support, Washington could go direct to Ukraine and it also could go to other allies. The Georgia representative believes that there are a lot of different ways in which the US could help Ukraine. The US could have also been working behind the scenes to ensure diplomacy and understanding with everyone involved, Jones said, adding that his nation could also display that it is willing to and will take its might to make sure that Ukrainian people are protected.

When asked if the Afghanistan withdrawal is something that has stopped Washington from involving its military in Ukraine or Europe, Jones agreed that this could be something that the Biden administration is concerned about. He stated that internally, within the US, there is definitely no consensus amongst the people in terms of what the US role should be in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “This is a struggle we are having from a diplomatic point of view,” he said.

However, Jones added that “at the end of the day, when we look at the pros and cons, we are talking about a country that does border our NATO allies and it definitely puts us into a position where based on Article 5 of NATO, we could be put into a position where we would have to take that pro-active support.”

“So, for me, more deliberate in our approach and making sure we approach this, I say, with a potential adversary, diplomacy and much might, as quickly and swiftly as possible, that’s something we need to be looking at seriously,” he added.

Further, speaking about NATO, the Georgia representative noted US’ “inactivity”. He said Washington has the opportunity as the “leader of the NATO” to be out in front of the decisions that are being made so that there can be solidarity amongst the members. He also added that this could also have a lot more impact if the decision were taken in a more concentrated, deliberate and in a more coordinated fashion.

USD 'needs to remain 'currency of exchange within international community'

When asked what the US can do at this point in time, given that the sanctions on Russia are not helping and China is ready to do business with Moscow, Jones said that he believes that Washington needs the US dollar to remain the “currency of exchange within the international community”. He stated that the idea that the Biden administration is pushing countries out “make no long term sense”.

“Fo me, if we look at it from a straight arrow, how do we defend Ukraine, how do we put Russia out of Ukraine and make sure NATO allies know that the US is always going to be there… I think we need to take a much more active role within what we’re doing militarily and also a more active role in terms of what we’re willing to do from a financial point of view”.

Lastly, speaking about stopping oil imports from Russia, Todd Jones agreed that America needs to get together with the EU and be more cohesive. He said that when one looks back, one of the things that the US did along with its EU allies was that they “failed” to understand that becoming dependent on a regime like Russia for energy was “bad business” and “frankly bad for our national security”.

(Image: AP)