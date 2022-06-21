Georgia To Begin Work On EC Recommendations To Obtain EU Candidate Status: PM Garibashvili

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has said that they will begin work on the implementation of the European Commission (EC) recommendations that have been given to them to obtain candidate status in the European Union, TASS reported. In his remarks at a government meeting on 20 June, Irakli Garibashvili said that they will "immediately" start making efforts to implement the EC recommendations after the approval of the European Council.

Speaking at a meeting, Irakli Garibashvili said that most of the recommendations given by the European Commission have already been placed on their agenda. He further stated that they have "issues" that they plan to discuss with the EU and work to obtain candidate status in the bloc, as per the TASS report. The statement of the Georgian Prime Minister comes after the European Commission recommended the European Council to designate candidate status to Georgia after it addresses preconditions. As per the news report, the preconditions set by the European Commission for Georgia to obtain EU candidate status include reducing polarization between political parties, ensuring the independence of state institutions and setting up a transparent and effective justice system. Notably, the EU heads of government will discuss the European Commission recommendations on June 23-24.

European Commission recommends 'European perspective' for Georgia

Earlier on June 17, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that Georgia would only be given candidate status after addressing certain preconditions. In her statement, Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Commission has recommended a “European perspective” for Georgia which she stressed has the same “aspirations and potential” as Ukraine and Moldova. Leyen in the statement said, "To succeed, the country must now come together politically to design a clear path towards structural reform and the European Union. A path that concretely sets out the necessary reforms, brings on board civil society and benefits from broad political support." She further stated that they recommend the European Council to grant a "European perspective" and "to come back and assess" whether Georgia met "a number of conditions before granting it candidate status." Meanwhile, the European Commission has recommended European Council to grant Moldova and Ukraine the European perspective and candidate status.

Image: AP