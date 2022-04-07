Georgians Slam Govt's Ukraine War Response As Thousands Protest Outside Parl In Tbilisi

As a mark to protest against the Bucha massacre by the Russian troops in Ukraine, a mass rally was carried out in front of the Georgian parliament in memory of the victims killed in the genocide. This game at a time when the Russian aggression has received widespread condemnation from several countries further sparking or turmoil miles away in Georgia with the citizens being at odds with the Russian government's actions.

In the videos that have surfaced from the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi, people can be seen lying with their faces on the ground with their hands tied up while their faces are also covered in masks representing the victims who were killed in the massacre in multiple Ukrainian cities including Bucha, Irpin, Monastyrskyi, Borodyanka, Hostomel, Makariv, Kopyliv, and Motyzhyn.

The peaceful rally was not only carried out in memory of the victim but also as a tribute to the Bucha genocide. This came just days after in another demonstration in front of the Parliament, people had put up children's shoes to mark the death of several children in Ukraine amid Russian aggression.

A Russian artist reconstructs photos of Bucha dead during a protest in Moscow.



On the other hand, in a similar act, a Russian artist also took to the streets to stage a visual protest in Moscow and other cities marking the Bucha massacre by Russian troops in Ukraine. While the man can be seen lying on the street with his hands-tied back and face towards the ground, it clearly represents the horrific images of those killed in the cities.

Mass killings in Ukraine

As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate, shocking images showing dead bodies of civilians had recently surfaced from various regions around Kyiv including Bucha, Irpin, Monastyrskyi, Borodyanka, Hostomel, Makariv, Kopyliv, and Motyzhyn.

The cities which were recently liberated from Russian troops were seen covered with corpses lying in the streets with some of them having their hands tied followed by bodies of naked women as well. While alone Bucha has discovered more than 400 bodies, hundred of bodies have been discovered in other cities also.

As the images have sent a wave of shock around the world, President Zelenskyy while reacting to the killings termed it a "mass genocide by Russia"

