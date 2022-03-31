Georgia's Breakaway Region South Ossetia To Take Legal Steps To Join Russian Federation

In the midst of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the President of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, has indicated the breakaway province of Georgia will start its move to join Russia in the near future. In 2008, after waging a war with Georgia, Russia declared South Ossetia an independent territory. Since then, it has lavished financial aid on the territory, granted Russian citizenship to its residents, and stationed tens of thousands of troops in the region.

The President of South Ossetia stated that unification with Russia is the province's strategic aim and the aspiration of the people of the territory as well. He further said that necessary legal steps will be taken in the near future to join Russia and reiterated that South Ossetia will once again be a part of Russia, which is its ancestral country. He stated that the opinion of the people must be sought on joining the Russian Federation.

South Ossetia has dispatched troops to Ukraine to assist Russia

Earlier on Saturday, the leader stated that South Ossetia has dispatched troops to Ukraine to assist Russia in its defence, according to Moscow Times. Bibilov stated that their guys are going to fulfil their military duty and they fully understand that they will defend both Russia and Ossetia. However, the exact number of troops dispatched to Russia's neighbour was unknown.

Russia has strategically used the idea of recognition of breakaway areas to initiate military operation in Ukraine. President Putin recognised the Russian-speaking Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) as independent territories before starting his attack on Ukraine.

One of Russia's goals is to liberate the whole Donbas region from Ukrainian rule. Denis Pushilin, who is the head of Donetsk, has also advocated for unification with Moscow, according to the Moscow Times.

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after recognition of DPR and LPR

Just a few days after Putin recognised DPR and LPR, Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, claiming that they were conducting military operations to demilitarise Ukraine. Russia has been sanctioned by the United States, the European Union, and other countries for its unjustified attack on Ukraine. Russia's war crimes in Ukraine have been documented and are being investigated by the International Criminal Court.

Image: AP