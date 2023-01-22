German Defense Minister Reveals Plans Of Ukraine Visit As Pressure Of Tank Supply Mounts

Amid rising anticipation and pressure of offering Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Germany’s newly appointed defense minister Boris Pistorius announced his forthcoming visit to the war-torn country and said that it is likely to happen within a month. Pistorius told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Friday that he is planning to visit Ukraine “probably within the next four weeks."

"What is certain, however, is that I will soon travel to Ukraine. Probably even within the next four weeks. On Friday I met my Ukrainian colleague in Ramstein for an intensive exchange,” he said. When asked about the military tanks, the minister said that Berlin continues to remain in close contact with Washington to discuss the prospects.

“We are in very close dialogue on this issue with our international partners, above all with the USA. In order to be well prepared for possible decisions, I instructed on Friday to check everything so that we don't lose any time unnecessarily should the worst come to the worst,” he told reporters at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in southwestern Germany.

Pistorius’ announcement comes after Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics urged Germany to provide tanks to Ukraine. It also comes at a time when Berlin faces immense pressure to boost its military aid to Ukraine after the United Kingdom declared last week that it would be supplying Challenger 2 tanks to the war-hit country, the Associated Press reported.

Zelenskyy expresses discontent over 'lack of specific weaponry'

Earlier this week, Pistorius welcomed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Berlin and announced that Germany “will continue in the future, together with our partners, to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom, territorial independence and sovereignty.” On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos as an opportunity to vent his frustration about the lack of weaponry assistance from Western allies.

Speaking via video link at a meeting held on the sidelines of the forum in Switzerland, Zelenskyy expressed discontent over the “lack of specific weaponry” and said that in order to win the war, Ukraine cannot just rely on “motivation and morale.” “There are times where we shouldn’t hesitate or we shouldn’t compare when someone says, ‘I will give tanks if someone else will also share his tanks,’” he said.