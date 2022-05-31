Last Updated:

German Economic Minister Slams Hungary's 'nefarious Gamble' Over Russian Oil Embargo

German Minister of Economics Robert Habeck slammed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after compromising the EU over a partial oil embargo against Russia.

Apoorva Kaul
Germany

German Minister of Economics Robert Habeck criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after European Union's partial oil embargo against Russia. Habeck said that Viktor Orban "nefariously gambled" for their own interests which caused "strangulation" around the sixth package of sanctions proposed by the European Union, RedaktionsNetzwerkDeutschland reported. German minister called for the abolition of the unanimity principle at the European Union level.

Robert Habeck said that they need to overcome unanimity and work towards a qualified majority in the European Union. He said that Orban "bargained" and did not pursue "politics in a higher interest", as per RedaktionsNetzwerkDeutschland. Notably, European Union has been discussing an oil embargo for several weeks.

However, Hungary did not agree for imposing an embargo on Russian oil, citing its dependence on it and continued to block the decision of the European Union. Meanwhile, the European Union nations agreed on a compromise in the dispute over oil embargo against Russia.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, 31st May, announced that oil deliveries by sea will be stopped while imports delivered by pipeline will continue to operate. Leyen further said that the EU decided to ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.

Hungarian PM hails exemption on oil embargo

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hailed the exemption in the Russian oil embargo that permitted his country to keep receiving Russian crude. Orban in a video statement said that the European Commission's "proposal to ban the use of Russian oil in Hungary was defeated," according to AP.

He further said that the people in Hungary can sleep well as the "most outrageous idea has been averted." Hungary imports 65% of its oil and 85% of its gas from Russia and did not agree to the EU's proposal to impose an embargo on Russian oil. The sixth package of sanctions proposed by the EU had been delayed due to opposition from Orban.

European Council President Charles Michel in a tweet announced that the EU members agreed on a fresh sanctions package that covers more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports into the bloc. In a subsequent tweet, Michel said that the sanctions package includes removing the Sberbank from the SWIFT, banning three more Russian state-owned broadcasters and sanctioning people responsible for war crimes in Ukraine. 

