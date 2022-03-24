After India abstained from voting on the humanitarian resolution proposed by Russia at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on March 23, German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner indicated a diplomatic stance on New Delhi's approach toward Moscow amid the war on Ukraine. It is pertinent to mention that on Wednesday the United Nations General Assembly resumed its 11th Emergency Special Session on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as conceived via a Security Council resolution.

In February itself, the UNSC convened five emergency meetings on the Ukraine crisis as Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces raged a full-fledged war on February 24.

"India and every country has their own friendships, history, so they decide accordingly. But in general, it is important to see the dangers of a brutal war triggered by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine," the Germany's Ambassador told media reporters in relation to India abstaining in the UN vote on Russian resolution.

India abstains from voting on Russian resolution at UN emergency meeting

The resolution sought the protection of civilians "in a vulnerable situation in Ukraine, which included calls for safe passage and humanitarian aid for those willing to leave the embattled nation." However, the draft proposal, co-sponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus, was met with vehement criticism after it failed to mention the principal cause of the dire crisis in Ukraine, i.e. Moscow's invasion.

China supported the draft resolution, on Thursday, alongside the permanent and veto-wielding Council member Russia. As per reports, no countries voted against the proposition that called for "negotiated ceasefire for enabling safe, rapid, voluntary and unhindered evacuation of civilians, and underscores the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end." A total of 13 nations including the US refrained from voting on the proposal is a sign of protest against Russia's brutality against its ex-Soviet neighbour.

Earlier, India had abstained from voting on the resolution that deplored Russia's attack on Ukraine in the UNSC and a subsequent resolution in the UNGA. Referring to such instances, US President Joe Biden had called out New Delhi for holding a "somewhat shaky" stance on the situation. Notably, Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary, commented on India's neutral stand during a press briefing, wherein, she said that the US understands India's economic reasoning behind not imposing sanctions on Russia. However, she went on to say that it was time for India to decide which side of history (amid the Russia-Ukraine war) they wanted to be in.