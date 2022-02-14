German Foreign Minister Urges OSCE Members To Remain In Ukraine To Discuss Crisis

As the United States and several other countries directed its diplomats and embassy officials to evacuate Ukraine within 24 hours amid fear of invasion, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed grave concern and urged OSCE members to remain in the country to discuss the issue. OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) is the world's largest regional security organisation whose main aim is to prevent conflict, ensure sustainable use of natural resources & promote the full respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Baerbock also raised concern over the OSCE's decision to relocate some of their Ukraine-based monitors.

"Now more than ever, the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission OSCE_SMM in Ukraine plays a key role in de-escalation efforts and as the eyes and ears of the international community. We must ensure that it can carry out its full mandate without interruption," Baerbock said on Twitter on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine said it will continue to implement its OSCE approved mandate with its monitors deployed in ten cities throughout Ukraine. Further, it said the SMM places the highest priority on the safety and security of all its staff and will continue to assess the security situation continuously.

Despite chaotic situation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also raised grave concern after a number of countries, including the US and the UK, withdrew their OSCE monitors from Ukraine, news agency Sputnik reported. Notably, at a time when the diplomats of several countries were departing from Ukraine amid fear of invasion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine on Monday.

According to Scholz, he would persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down. Additionally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a security alert that calls on all American citizens to leave Ukraine. While announcing the alert, Blinken said Moscow could invade Ukraine during the current Beijing Winter Olympics and added that Americans should leave the Eastern European country immediately.

Subsequently, other countries including the UK, Canada directed their citizens and diplomats to leave the country at the earliest.

It is worth mentioning that the tension between Russia and Ukraine soared tremendously over the US intelligence reports that claim Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted the US intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless" on multiple occasions.

(Image: @ABaerbock/Twitter)