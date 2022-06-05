German Interior Minister Accuses Russia Of 'wiretapping' And Carrying Out 'hybrid War'

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has said that the danger of unauthorised data leakage and wiretapping is "real", especially in sensitive places like the government quarter in Berlin. She stressed that the dangers of wiretapping and unauthorised data leakage should not be "underestimated," DW reported citing Bild. Faeser accused Russia of carrying out a "hybrid war" and underscored that they are taking action in order to protect themselves.

Nancy Faeser stressed that intelligence services have said that Russian Embassy in Berlin have been using broadband antennae to eavesdrop on communication for years. According to the German Interior Ministry, members of the security-related committees have shifted from parliament to another building. Faeser said that they have even expelled 40 people from the Russian embassy in Berlin and added that these people as per their estimates could be part of the "Russian special services," as per the DW report. She underscored that they are "very vigilant" and continue to closely monitor the means that are being used by the Russian government. Faeser informed that the interior ministry continues to protect the security of Germany from "Russian espionage, lies and military propaganda." According to Nancy Faeser, conventional telecommunication networks are not protected from "eavesdropping." She added that the Foreign intelligence services have been making efforts to "intercept and listen to telecommunication connections."

Germany expels 40 Russian diplomats

Earlier on May 17, the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution warned that there is a risk that Russian intelligence agencies will increase pressure on Russians living in Germany to have details regarding the knowledge and technology of Germany, DW reported. According to the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Russian intelligence services may particularly contact industrial and scientific workers with Russian citizenship through diplomatic missions in Germany. It further said that Russia might even place pressure on their relatives who continue to stay in Russia. Meanwhile, Germany on Monday, 4 April, announced the expulsion of 40 Russian diplomats over the discovery of mass graves in Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian armed forces. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that these Russian diplomats worked each day against the "freedom" and the "cohesion of society" in Germany, Euractiv reported. Baerbock further announced that these 40 Russian diplomats were now considered "persona non grata" and had been given five days to leave Germany.

Image: AP