German Min Robert Habeck Expresses Willingness To Suspend Gas Supplies From Russia

Germany is prepared for all scenarios involving the cessation of Russian natural gas imports, including the possibility of Moscow unilaterally ceasing supplies, Robert Habeck, Germany's Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs & Climate Protection asserted during a press conference held on March 28. According to Habeck, the G7 nations do not intend to pay for Russian gas deliveries in rubles.

"We are prepared for all scenarios (of the development of the situation) - and not only since yesterday, the German government has been working since the beginning of the new year on all scenarios in order to have all possible answers at hand," Habek said adding Germany is willing to "gradually reduce dependence on Russian oil, gas and coal imports," Robert Habeck said.

According to Habeck, the G7 energy ministers believe that the demand to pay for Russian Federation gas deliveries in rubles is a unilateral and unambiguous violation of existing contracts. The contracts that have been signed remain in effect, and enterprises must continue to follow their terms, he stated, adding that making payments in rubles is unacceptable. Habeck claimed that the Russian leadership's move to convert gas payments into rubles was in an intent to divide Western nations.

"We will not allow us to split, and the answer of the G7 states is unequivocal: the treaties will be respected," he stated.

Germany hopes to be practically independent from Russian oil by 2022

Earlier, the German Economy Minister stated that the country has already made great strides in lowering its reliance on Russian energy supplies. Imports of Russian oil to Germany are anticipated to be halved by the middle of this year, he further claimed. According to the German administration, the country will become "practically independent" from Russian Federation oil by the end of the ongoing year. According to the minister, reliance on Russian coal would decline from 50% to 25% in the next few weeks. However, Habeck feels that imposing a full embargo on the Russian energy supply is still too early and that its implications would be too severe.

It is pertinent to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously directed that payments for gas shipments to unfriendly countries be made in rubles. He asserted that Russia would refuse to take payment in compromised currencies such as dollars and euros for such projects. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, informed reporters on Monday that Moscow is working out the details of gas supplies to unfriendly countries in rubles, however, if Europe refuses to pay in rubles, Moscow would not undertake charity work and provide Europe with gas for free.