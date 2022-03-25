German Minister Robert Habeck Asserts Country's Dependency On Russian Oil Will Be Reduced

Germany's Minister of Economic Affairs Robert Habeck recently announced that his country has inked contracts with new suppliers in a bid to reduce its dependence on Russian oil, gas and coal. Speaking to the media, Robert Habeck emphasised that after Berlin signs an agreement with new suppliers, their reliance on Russian oil will account for about 25% of Germany's imports in the coming weeks, according to AP. The development comes amidst European nations' stringent economic sanctions against Russia over its military offensive against Ukraine.

Germany's Economy Minister also stated that presently, Russian oil accounts for around 35% of Germany's imports. Furthermore, Robert Habeck announced that the imports of Russian coal will be slashed from 50% to 25% in the coming weeks, reported AP. The minister further added that they expect to end its dependency on Russian gas by mid-2024. In a bid to reduce the dependency on Russian energy, Habeck stated that they have approved usage of three "floating" terminals which would be able to regasify the liquefied natural gas (LNG) which arrives by ship in Germany. Moreover, the German government is making efforts to develop permanent LNG terminals that will be operational for long-term imports.

Germany & Qatar agree to engage in 'long-term energy partnership'

Notably, Germany and Qatar have agreed to engage in a contract with Qatar for supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) that will help to reduce Berlin's dependence on Russian energy, The Guardian reported. Germany’s Economy minister Robert Habeck recently made the announcement regarding the contract after he held the discussions in Doha. Habeck was accompanied by notable German business leaders for the meeting in Doha. The German Economic Minister also revealed that they have agreed to sign a "long-term energy partnership" and the companies involved in the agreement will join contract negotiations with the Qatari side, as per The Guardian report. However, Habeck did not reveal figures concerning imports from Qatar. The minister also emphasized that Europe seeks to develop different suppliers in order to shift its dependency from one supplier to another. The development comes as the European nations seek to reduce dependency on Russian energy after its invasion of Ukraine.

