German Minister Warns Rise In Russian Cyber Attacks Amid Russia-Ukraine War

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has cautioned of a “massive danger” which could be faced by Germany from Russian disinformation, sabotage, and spying attacks, reported The Guardian. Faeser said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been putting huge resources into cyber-attacks as a key part of his war of aggression. These statements were made during her interview with news network Funke Mediengruppe, which was published on Sunday.

“The cybersecurity concerns have been exacerbated by the war. The attacks of pro-Russia hackers have increased,” said the German minister. The war between Russia and Ukraine has been completed one year and since the start of the war, Germany has been supporting Ukraine. Germany has been delivering arms and has introduced sanctions against Russia.

"The danger of state-sponsored and state-steered spying and sabotage activities remained very high, said Faeser. Further, she added, "We are in competition with every new manner of attack and technologies.”



German minister warns about Russia

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, Germany has witnessed a rise in cyber-attacks, in particular against energy providers and military organisations. Warnings of considerable danger have been posed by the cyber-attackers who target critical infrastructure, as well as political operations such as the Bundestag. Even before the war, there have been some instances that have witnessed the biggest cyber-attacks. In May 2015, The German parliament was the target and the internal computer system was attacked, data was stolen and MPs’ offices were forced offline. The GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency was held accountable for the attack. In a separate attack in 2020, the office of the then-chancellor, Angela Merkel, was hacked. Calling the “outrageous” and “painful” assault, she informed the parliament that emails having sensitive information has been stolen from her office.



After the war, the wave of such attacks against Germany increased. The group Ghostwriter has surfaced which has been alleged to be under the control of Russian intelligence services, reported The Guardian. Notably, the Russian group Killnet recently announced it planned to pay closer attention to disrupting life in Germany. German authorities have faced on everything from airports to town hall administration that has affected daily life. However, Faeser shared that efforts have been made to “create new instruments with which the security authorities can stop cyber-attacks and resolve them”. Also, the German government has been expanding its Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). Germany’s interior minister has asked the federal and regional governments to work together to fend off cyber-attacks and to “permanently continue to develop” their ability to do so.

